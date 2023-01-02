Henry Cavill reacts to House of the Dragon rumors

Henry Cavill surprised to announce that he is saying goodbye to Geralt of Rivia after the third season of The Witcher, something that obviously opens up a considerable space in his schedule.

The actor gave an interview to the journalist Josh Horowitzand responded to rumors about a possible involvement in the second season of House of the Dragon.

“To be fair, when I was watching House of the Dragon, I was thinking, ‘A lot of these guys could make really good Witchers (in The Witcher)…’ I think it would be cool to live in Westeros, but I don’t think there’s a place for me there. .”

Many fans believe that Cavill will give Superman top priority going forward, as it would be difficult to manage two such huge roles.

The production of the series was under the responsibility of George RR Martin and Ryan Condal.

Paddy Considine (Blitz) as King Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith (Doctor Who) as Prince daemon Targaryen, Emma D’Arcy (Truth Seekers) as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Olivia Cooke (Player #1) and Alicent Hightower are in the main cast of The House of the Dragon.

What is the story about?

THE Dance of the Dragonsalso known as the Extinction of Dragonsit was a civil war during the government Targaryen in the Seven Kingdoms. The war has as its motive the succession of Viserys I, involving Aegon II and your sister Rhaenyra.

The conflict lasted from 129 AD to 141 AD, bringing a tragic end to both sides with the death of the two candidates for government and ending in the coronation of Aegon IIIson of Rhaenyra.

What are the parties to the conflict?

Rhaenyra is the eldest daughter, however, Aegon is the son of a second marriage, which ends up generating a growing tension between two Targaryen clans over who has the true right to the throne.

As described in the main series, at the time when the Targaryen family dominated the seven kingdoms, the house was known for its imposing dragons, which, like the family, ended up practically extinct after the internal conflict.