Hisense Hi Reader Pro is a cell phone with an e-ink screen and an excess of niche – Tecnoblog

Admin 8 hours ago Technology Leave a comment 2 Views

Hisense launched this Monday (2) the Hi Reader Pro, its new smartphone with e-ink screen. The smartphone is the improved version of the Hi Reader, which hit stores in the first quarter of 2022. Unlike its predecessor, the Pro model is capable of making calls.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Best smart watches for 2023

Smartwatches offer a great way to stay connected and organized in everyday life, as they …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

©2023 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved