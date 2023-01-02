Hisense Hi Reader Pro is a cell phone with an e-ink screen and an excess of niche – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

Hisense launched this Monday (2) the Hi Reader Pro, its new smartphone with e-ink screen. The smartphone is the improved version of the Hi Reader, which hit stores in the first quarter of 2022. Unlike its predecessor, the Pro model is capable of making calls.

Hi Reader Pro (Image: Disclosure/Hisense)

O Hi Reader Pro is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chip. Thanks to it, the smartphone also has a 4G connection — even though it is “old” when compared to 5G, it still perfectly serves most consumers. In short: it’s a Hi Reader that makes calls.

Hi Reader Pro: made for reading, calling and a bit of apps

The Hi Reader Pro screen measures 6.1 inches, smaller than the “base” Hi Reader whose screen is 6.7 inches. However, remember, the base model is just an e-reader.

With these specifications, the user will be able to download books without a Wi-Fi connection. The consumer will also be able to use the Play Store, but the Hi Reader Pro has limited app support, the user will not be able to get any app — without Genshin Impact or Asphalt 9 on e-ink screen.

With 128 GB of storage, you can “open” a library larger than many Brazilian municipalities on your smartphone (a tragic little joke). The Hi Reader Pro has 4GB of RAM and is shipped with Android 11. Using this operating system is more than great for the niche it serves.

Hi Reader Pro (Image: Disclosure/Hisense)

As much as Hi Reader Pro has limitations with apps, you can do sideloading — the practice of installing apps without using any store. And it even has support for the Kindle app. If you also have hundreds of books downloaded in the app, you’ll be able to enjoy several hours of reading — especially since the Hi Reader Pro has a 4,000 mAh battery.

The Hi Reader Pro also has a headphone jack, allowing users to listen to their music in addition to listening to audiobooks. Converting its value into Yuan it is 1,699 (R$ 1,317.24 in direct conversion). There is no forecast for the launch of the smartphone in Brazil.

Hi Reader Pro (Image: Disclosure/Hisense)

Is mobile e-reader worth it?

Speaking as someone who uses Kindle and has several books to read, there is no desire to download the device app on my smartphone. The habit of reading on an e-ink screen for hours made me sick. Therefore, as much as it would be practical to download the Kindle app to continue reading when I go out without the device, I associate reading on the smartphone with eyestrain. So a cell phone with an e-ink screen would break this “mental block”.

Even so, the Hi Reader Pro has limitations and its advantage of an e-ink screen for reading is dubious: anyone who wants to read when leaving home will take their e-reader. Reading a book on your cell phone in a queue at a bank or at the DMV? Unlikely with the expansion of the online service of various institutions and public bodies. The Hi Reader Pro ends up acting more like a “reserve phone” or “dumbphone”.

With information: LiliPuting and Good Ereader