Homage to Pelé for Bolsonaro’s diplomacy caused unease and criticism – 01/02/2023

Pelé’s death opened an impasse and uneasiness within the Itamaraty still under the government of Jair Bolsonaro, because of the scheduled tributes.

In the days following the announcement of his death, on December 29, foreign governments demanded information about the books of condolences that would be opened in Brazilian embassies abroad, and which were not made available.

A three-day mourning was decreed by the Bolsonaro government. But embassies and posts around the world can only open condolence books when they receive instructions from Brasilia, specifically from the department responsible for the protocol.

The delay in issuing the instructions generated strangeness within the ministry and among foreign governments, especially given the global dimension of Pelé and the repercussions of his death.

Without an order for days, a telegram was made only in the afternoon of December 31st to embassies around the world. The document, obtained by UOLasks that the homage be established from this Monday (2).

It will be in these books that external authorities will officially write their last dedications to the Brazilian player, in an act that will later be passed on to Pelé’s family.

The report found that the telegram was made and sent, despite a hesitation in the Itamaraty protocol. The department was led by a diplomat who kept a monarchy flag in his office and who took a line of strong support for Bolsonarism in its foreign policy, one of the most disastrous in Brazilian democracy.