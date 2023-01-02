How Corinthians arrives for the 2023 Cup

With 10 titles, Corinthians is the biggest champion in the history of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior. But, for alvinegro standards, he is currently experiencing a fast of achievements that is uncomfortable. Counting 2021, a season that did not have the competition due to the covid-19 pandemic, it has been six years without being able to lift the cup of the main youth category tournament in Brazil.

The last trophy was won in 2017, in a final against the surprising Batatais, from the interior of São Paulo. Since then, he has alternated good campaigns, which stopped in the semifinals (Vasco, in 2019, and Internacional, in 2020), and vexations such as being eliminated in the round of 16 in 2018, for Avaí, and in the third phase of last year, for modest Resende, from Rio de Janeiro.

In addition to 2017, Corinthians has already been champion in 1969, 1970, 1995, 1999, 2004, 2005, 2009, 2012 and 2015. And it is the club with the highest number of finals in the competition: there are 18 in all in 52 editions. The runners-up were won in 1973, 1976, 1978, 1984, 1993, 1997, 2014 and 2016.

To seek the 11th title in its history, under the command of coach Danilo (former midfielder for the club itself and São Paulo), Corinthians will bet on a mix of under-17 and under-20 players. In the list of 30 athletes, there are some prominent names like Pedro and Arthur Sousa. Also present are names with passages through the professional like Felipe Augusto and Guilherme Biro. Giovane and Robert Renan, who competed in Copinha in 2022, are no longer related and now only play for the professional.

In the 2023 edition, Corinthians is in Group 12, based in the city of Araraquara (SP). With games at Arena da Fonte Luminosa, starting at 9:45 pm (Brasília time), the rivals will be Zumbi-AL (this Tuesday), Fast Clube-AM (6th) and Ferroviária-SP (9th). The competition will have the participation of 128 clubs and will end, as always, on January 25, the anniversary of the city of São Paulo.

Check out the list of subscribers by Corinthians:

Goalkeepers – Kauê, Igor Eduardo, Felipe Longo and Cadu

Sides – Abimael, Vitor Meer, Léo Maná and Caipira

defenders – Murillo, João Pedro, Renato, Alemão and Vinicius Cressi

Midfielders – Zé Vitor, Matheus Araújo, Riquelme, Ryan, Thomás, Guilherme Biro, Pedrinho, Breno Bidon and Gabriel Moscardo

Attackers – Arthur Sousa, Kayke, Felipe Augusto, Higor, Wesley, Pedro, Juninho and Guilherme Henrique