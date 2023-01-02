How crooks tamper with your car’s mileage

Tampering with the mileage that the odometer indicates is not a recent problem.

Despite modern car technology making this practice difficult, it is still common and increasingly difficult to identify.

This is because the schemes created by criminals are always renewed.

UOL Carros spoke with Alexandre Barros Pinho, owner of the body shop and mechanics WTC Express, who knows many shopkeepers and cases of customers who have gone wrong with mileage fraud.

“One piece of information that we found, mainly in the description of some ads that circulate among WhatsApp groups made up of shopkeepers, is the last mileage record that a car had in a vehicle precautionary report. The car is more interesting for the stores, but it drove much more than is advertised”, he says.

If someone offers a car with 100,000 km, and in the ad it says that the vehicle’s last report was made with 60,000 km, the buyer (who, in fact, is a reseller, not an end customer) already knows that he will be able to choose a mileage of 60 thousand or more. This way, he will be able to make up the car before handing it over ” Alexandre Barros Pinhoworkshop owner WTC express

In the past, adds the expert, it was possible to “rewind” the mileage manually. Even today, with the digital odometer, it is possible to “make up” the real mileage, he points out. .

This information can be consulted through access to the ECU, the electronic control center of modern vehicles. However, Pinho says that the precautionary report does not access the equipment.

Even so, Alexandre claims that even consulting the ECU, using a device called a scanner, may not be enough to detect fraud.

“Yes, they tend to better preserve the record of real mileage. But I would say that this applies more to more sophisticated cars, with more on-board electronics and monitoring of the matrix itself for each unit”.

“It is more common to observe this care among premium brands, but nothing prevents anyone interested in a popular model from going to a dealership to extract some information from the modules”, he adds.

Alexandre recalls another possibility to escape deception. Every auto insurance inspection makes the necessary records to certify the condition of the automobile on the date it was performed. If this was done in one day, and the car returns in another, already with the new owner, for a new insurance inspection, it is possible to determine if something has been adulterated or not.

How the car itself can deliver fraud

Module reading

Condition and date of manufacture of the tires

Condition of car interior

Deterioration of rubbers, pedals, grip and steering wheel

Records and invoices for overhauls, insurance and oil changes

The specialist also comments on what the consumer can do to try to certify the authenticity of the used car. In addition to the reports, Alexandre emphasizes the importance of analyzing all the documents and invoices that are delivered with the vehicle, in addition to the condition of the tires and their manufacturing date.

Another point that delivers a lot is the state of conservation of the car’s interior. Items such as seats, gearshift knob, pedals and steering wheel wear level are among the main ones to be analyzed.

The items mentioned normally do not deteriorate considerably if the car has run less than 40,000 km, for example.

On the other hand, “I’ve already had contact with cases in which sellers even changed the steering wheel, pedals and handle to try to deceive the consumer.

