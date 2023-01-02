How is the relationship between Brazil and the USA after Lula’s inauguration

Alessandra Corrêa

From Washington (USA) to BBC News Brasil

8 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images/AFP photo caption, After a recent period of cooling down, relations between Brazil and the United States are expected to gain new impetus under Lula

After a recent period of cooling down, relations between Brazil and the United States are expected to gain new momentum under the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), who took office on January 1, 2023.

Even before Lula’s inauguration, the National Security Advisor of the United States, Jake Sullivan, traveled to Brazil and transmitted an invitation from the American president, Joe Biden, for the Brazilian to visit the White House.

“I am excited to talk with President Biden and deepen the relationship between our countries,” said Lula after meeting Sullivan in early December. Due to internal commitments, the visit to Washington was delayed after the inauguration.

“This was an important first step, and it is more than symbolic. But the symbolism is also relevant. It shows the importance that the United States attaches to Brazil”, says former ambassador Melvyn Levitsky, who served in Brasília from 1994 to 1998 and is currently Professor of International Politics at the University of Michigan.

“What shouldn’t be otherwise, after all they are two huge countries, with many mutual interests, and some conflicting interests”, emphasizes Levitsky.

Dialogue

For the former ambassador, the dialogue between the two countries suffered a little during the government of President Jair Bolsonaro.

“Some called (Bolsonaro) the Trump of Latin America, but there was not much communication in terms of close relations (during his government). And Brazil, in my opinion, in terms of American foreign policy, fell on that particular scale”, he says. Levitsky.

“So there’s now both a desire and a good prospect for us to work together in a more cooperative way,” he points out. “I believe that the relationship will improve considerably.”

Credit, EPA photo caption, Dialogue between Brazil and the US suffered a little during the government of President Jair Bolsonaro, says former US ambassador Melvyn Levitsky

Levitsky also recalls that the United States “already has experience with Lula”, in reference to the PT’s two previous terms.

With the new government, analysts are betting that Brazilian foreign policy will once again become more pragmatic and institutional.

“It should go back to the basic principle of any foreign policy, which is the relationship between countries, not the relationship between people”, says international relations professor Carlos Gustavo Poggio, from Berea College, in the State of Kentucky, to BBC News Brasil.

“Bolsonaro started from a very mistaken principle, (that) foreign policy was made with relationships between people. left,” he says.

“Which is not the tradition of Brazilian diplomacy and never was. Not with the PT, not with the PSDB, not with anyone. Not even with the military governments was it like that”, points out Poggio, who specializes in relations between Brazil and the United States.

In Poggio’s analysis, the Bolsonaro government’s foreign policy can be divided into two phases. With Ernesto Araújo, who was Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2019 to 2021, the analyst sees a “damage (from which) it will take some time for Brazil to recover”.

“There was an attempt to completely destroy, which was partially successful, Brazilian diplomacy and Brazil’s image. A Minister of Foreign Affairs who claimed to be proud of transforming Brazil into a pariah”, he says, referring to statements made by Araujo in 2020.

“It doesn’t rebuild that easily”, stresses Poggio.

However, the professor assesses that, after Araújo left, Brazilian foreign policy returned to the center. “It’s gotten back a little on the regular path, shall we say.”

In this scenario, Poggio does not believe in major changes in bilateral relations. “My perspective is that relations between Brazil and the United States tend not to change much, regardless of who is in government,” he says.

“Obviously there are changes in rhetoric, changes in posture perhaps. But in terms of substantive policies there is little change,” he observes.

“Brazil does not have as close a relationship with the United States as Mexico does. We are what I call distant neighbors”, emphasizes Poggio.

photo caption, Environment and preservation of the Amazon should be a focal point in bilateral relations between the US and the Lula government, say experts

Environment and Amazon

According to diplomats and analysts in both countries, the environment and the preservation of the Amazon should be the focal point in bilateral relations with the Lula government.

“Climate change is going to be a very important area of ​​cooperation for us”, says State Department spokesman Christopher Johnson to BBC News Brazil.

“(This was already) evident with the meeting between the special envoy (for the Climate) John Kerry and the president-elect Lula (in November, in Egypt, during the COP27, the United Nations climate conference)”, observes Johnson.

Deforestation in the Amazon has accelerated in recent years. When he was still a candidate for the Presidency, in 2020, Biden even mentioned Brazil during one of the debates and suggested the creation of a US$ 20 billion international fund to help the country not to deforest the Amazon.

“It is rare in American presidential debates for Brazil to be mentioned”, points out Poggio. “A series of opportunities are opening up for Brazil in the environmental issue that the Bolsonaro government did not know how to take advantage of. Perhaps the Lula government will know how to deal better with this issue.”

Other topics

According to the spokesperson for the Department of State, food security and international peace are also important issues for the United States and its relationship with Brazil. A solution to the crisis in Venezuela is another issue on which there can be cooperation.

“Democracy is very important to the United States,” says Johnson. “(If) Brazil can support us in advancing this goal of free, fair and transparent elections, that would be very welcome on our part.”

Many analysts observe that there is an expectation in Washington that Brazil can act as a facilitator in a rapprochement with Venezuela, one of the largest oil producing countries that is gaining importance in the face of the energy crisis generated by the War in Ukraine.

Observers also point out that the United States does not currently have a strong ally in Latin America.

But Poggio, from Berea College, points out that Brazil’s performance on the international scene will also depend on the domestic situation.

“(In the first term) Lula had room to act internationally because it was a moment when, from the domestic point of view, things were more or less balanced, there were no major problems of popularity, the economy was going well”, he recalls.