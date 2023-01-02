How is the relationship between Brazil and the USA after Lula’s inauguration

Admin 10 hours ago News Leave a comment 1 Views

  • Alessandra Corrêa
  • From Washington (USA) to BBC News Brasil

Lula and Biden Montage

Credit, Getty Images/AFP

photo caption,

After a recent period of cooling down, relations between Brazil and the United States are expected to gain new impetus under Lula

After a recent period of cooling down, relations between Brazil and the United States are expected to gain new momentum under the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), who took office on January 1, 2023.

Even before Lula’s inauguration, the National Security Advisor of the United States, Jake Sullivan, traveled to Brazil and transmitted an invitation from the American president, Joe Biden, for the Brazilian to visit the White House.

“I am excited to talk with President Biden and deepen the relationship between our countries,” said Lula after meeting Sullivan in early December. Due to internal commitments, the visit to Washington was delayed after the inauguration.

“This was an important first step, and it is more than symbolic. But the symbolism is also relevant. It shows the importance that the United States attaches to Brazil”, says former ambassador Melvyn Levitsky, who served in Brasília from 1994 to 1998 and is currently Professor of International Politics at the University of Michigan.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Thousands of faithful line up in front of St. Peter’s Basilica to say goodbye to Benedict XVI

Pope emeritus died on Saturday, 31; wake started this Monday and will be open to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

©2023 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved