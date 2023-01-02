how she went from teen star to music icon

Preparing to debut in cinema as the protagonist of the musical Wicked, Ariana Grande already has accumulated success on television and in the theater, but also, mainly, in music, in which she is already an icon . At the age of 29, the artist has already set trends, collected hits and conquered a legion of fans with a unique brand and vocals from another world. See, below, how each step of the singer’s career contributed to her reaching this status:

television debut

After an early career on Broadway, Ariana was cast to play the character Cat Valentine in the series Brilhante Victoria. During the three seasons that the series was on the air, the artist conquered the public by playing a funny girl, but a little sound. The passion was so great that Nickelodeon created the spin-off Sam & Cat to further explore the Cat character and keep Ariana even closer to teenagers around the world.

A Decade of Yours Truly

This Sunday (1st), Ariana’s debut album completes 10 years since its release. Contrary to other teen stars of the time like Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez or Miley Cyrus, Ariana was a hit from the start and with a record with a very strong identity of its own. With a team of producers that she herself chose and participating in the composition of a large part of the repertoire. Songs like Almost Is Never Enough, The Way and Honeymoon Avenue are celebrated by Grande’s massive fan base to this day.

My Everything and stabilization as a hitmaker

Despite the remarkable debut, it was in the following era that Ariana threw open the doors of the music industry for a new star. The singer dominated the charts around the world in 2014 with Problem, a partnership with Iggy Azalea, in the release that preceded My Everything. When the album hit stores, another number 1 on Ariana’s account. In addition to the numbers, in this work the artist was also notable for her enormous versatility. From the electronic of Break Free, the R&B of Love Me Harder and even the ballad One Last Time.

Dangerous Woman is a new global superstar

When Ariana revealed the name of her third studio album in 2016, fans were expecting a release unlike anything she’s done before. She delivered a commercial pop album but still with her brand and with different influences. Explosive vocals and hits were the main hallmark of Dangerous Woman. Songs like the title track, Into You, Side to Side and Everyday consolidated the artist as one of the greatest in the world.

Sweetener and acclaim

Achieving maximum success in the four corners of the world, the singer still lacked one thing: industry recognition. In the Sweetener era, in 2018, he came with everything. The most personal and vulnerable album of her career so far, which addressed themes such as her engagement to Pete Davidson, the terrorist attack after her concert in Manchester and how to deal with fame. The whole concept around the album, in addition to the great songs like God Is A Woman and Brethin ‘, earned Ariana her first Grammy, for Best Pop Album.

Troubled personal life and extremely successful Thank U, Next era

Fame always comes with a price. In Ariana’s case, it has always been the mental strain of dealing with such exposure, in addition to sad episodes like the attack in Manchester. The end of her engagement to Pete Davidson inspired the singer to write Thank U, Next, which was an instant hit. Success continued with 7 Rings and Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored. The album was considered one of the best of 2019 and it broke numerous records in the act of release. Ariana equaled a Beatles mark by placing three songs on the top of the Billboard Hot 100.





Discography of millions

With more than 150 million units sold worldwide between singles and albums, it is undeniable that Ariana Grande is a music icon. With the success conquered from stage to stage, the singer celebrates the ten years of her debut with acclaim, hundreds of millions of fans around the globe and a unique style. Whatever the artist releases from now on, the world will stop to listen and she will be the moment of pop.