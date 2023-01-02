How the São Silvestre operation works for New Year’s Eve on Paulista

São Silvestre and the return of the New Year’s Eve party changed the commercial routine on Avenida Paulista today. Most stores were closed, something unusual in one of the busiest areas of São Paulo. The “running” was to dismantle the entire identity of the race so that the place could be prepared for the celebration of the turn of the year.

The clock pointed to 11:20 this Saturday when the announcer from São Silvestre announced that participants would have another 25 minutes to finish the race. As soon as it was midday, the organizers of the traditional street race began to dismantle the structure where the runners arrived.

The rush is explained because it was necessary to prepare the avenue for another special event for the city of São Paulo: New Year’s Eve on Paulista Avenue.

After two years of postponement due to the covid-19 pandemic, the party is once again held in the central region of the capital.

CET (Traffic Engineering Company) blocked all the roads that make up the race route this morning, starting at 1 am.

After the São Silvestre Race, Avenida Paulista remained closed in both directions, at least while the newspaper report UOL He was there until 2 pm.

Empty fast-food chain store in the middle of Saturday afternoon Image: Thiago Braga / UOL Esporte

The trade was practically all closed during the period. One of the units of a large fast-food chain was found almost completely empty earlier this Saturday afternoon.

Few newsstands, an important part of the landscape of Avenida Paulista, were open. Those who opened it, however, did not regret it.

“The movement increases. It was much better than on the other Saturdays. It increased by about 100%. Water sold too much. Isotonic and soda too. Too bad there isn’t São Silvestre every day”, said Neide Sousa, 55, who works in a newsstand near Trianon Park.

To carry out São Silvestre, 1,600 easels, 160 cylinders, 30 cones, 85 banners, 20 banners, 90 rolls of striped tape, 600 meters of railings and 175 agents were used to operate local traffic.

The New Year’s Eve party will feature the largest structure ever assembled. The stage is 16 meters wide and 20 meters deep, 8 meters high and was installed between Rua Haddock Lobo and Rua Bela Cintra.

The expectation of the organizers is that around 1.5 million people circulate around the region to follow the New Year’s Eve shows, which will feature names like Fafá de Belém; Father Fábio de Melo, rapper Xamã, Tierry, Leonardo and the Mancha Verde Samba School.

The event will also feature a 12-minute silent fireworks display. After being banned for almost two days, Paulista begins to be released only on Sunday, from 6 am.