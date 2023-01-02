HOW TO PUT A PASSWORD in your WHATSAPP conversations?

How to put a password on your WhatsApp conversations? The app keeps making updates constantly.

Since the Whatsapp was launched, it became one of the most popular messaging apps in the world. Year after year they have been adding millions and millions of users who share thousands of messages per minute, so security is a very important point.

The security of our data is extremely important, especially after the Whatsapp has become one of the most important remote work tools, as in addition to the personal information we share with friends and family, there is also sensitive work information.

That’s not counting the toxic relationships in which to check conversations from WhatsApp It’s something that can happen at any time password can make all the difference.

How to put a password on your WhatsApp conversations?

If you want to maintain privacy, it’s best to use one of the best tools in the world. Whatsappat passwords in the conversations. THEso you can be sure that no one will read your messages without your authorization.

Activate the passwords of your conversations at the Whatsapp it’s very simple and you won’t need any external application, just follow these steps:

The first thing you need to do is open the WhatsApp app. Then go to app settings. Look for the Account option in the menu and enter Privacy. Scroll down until you see the option “Fingerprint lock” . In the case of iPhones, you have the option to do so with Face ID. If your cell phone doesn’t have one, you can use an unlock code.

That’s all, now every time you log in Whatsapp you must type the password to see your conversations.

As an additional step, once activated, you can choose the time you want the request to be password be activated to read your conversationsfrom immediately, one minute or 30 minutes after exiting the Whatsapp.