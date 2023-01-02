How was the Corinthians calendar in the first half

With the start of 2023, it’s not long before Corinthians is back on the pitch. The last appointment was on November 13 of last year, in the defeat against Atlético-MG, in the last round of the Brazilian Championship, in Itaquera. It was also the farewell of coach Vítor Pereira. See the calendar below.

cup

The year begins with the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior dispute, and Timãozinho enters the field this Tuesday, January 3, at 21:45 (Brasília time), against Zumbi, from Alagoas.

The other games in the first phase will be on the 6th and 9th, against Fast Club, from Amazonas, and Ferroviária, respectively, at the same time.

Corinthians is in group 12, based in Araraquara. The final, as usual, is scheduled for January 25th, São Paulo’s birthday.

Paulista championship

The professional team will make its debut in the Campeonato Paulista on the 15th, at 4 pm (Brasília time), against Red Bull Bragantino, in Bragança Paulista. The first home game of the 2023 season will be three days later, against Água Santa, at 7:30 pm (Brasília time).

With three classics in the group stage, two of them will be outside the Neo Química Arena, against São Paulo (on 01/29) and Santos (02/26). The Derby against Palmeiras will take place on February 16th, in front of a 100% black and white crowd.

The last match of the group stage is scheduled to take place on March 3, against Santo André. After that, the quarterfinals and semis take place, scheduled for March 12th and 19th, respectively. The round-trip finals will take place on April 2nd and 9th.

liberators

The Libertadores, a tournament that Alvinegro left in the quarterfinals last year, is scheduled to start on February 8. However, this is just the preliminary stage. Corinthians is qualified for the group stage.

The draw for this stage will take place on March 22nd, with the group stage itself taking place between April 5th and June 28th. The round of 16 draw will be on July 5.

Last year, Alvinegro made its debut in the South American competition with a defeat against Always Ready, from Bolivia, on April 5th.

Brazilian championship

According to the competition calendar released by the CBF, the Brazilian Championship will start on April 16, ending on December 3, after 38 rounds.

In 2022, Corinthians made their debut in the Brasileirão in a 3-1 victory over Botafogo, away from home, on April 10.

Brazil’s Cup

Current runner-up, Timão will enter the third phase of the Copa do Brasil, just as it happened in 2022, for being classified in Libertadores. The club’s first game in the third phase took place on April 20, against Portuguesa-RJ.

The first phase of 2023 is scheduled to start on February 22nd, with the end of the competition scheduled for September, already in the second semester.

women’s soccer

The CBF has also published the women’s football calendar for this year. Corinthians’ first commitment will be the Super Cup, between the 5th and 12th of February.

The women’s Brasileirão starts soon after, on February 26, and is scheduled for until September 17. The Brazilian Sub-20 takes place between March 8 and June 21.

In 2023, there will be the FIFA Women’s World Cup between 20 July and 20 August in Australia and New Zealand. There will be calendar stoppages during the competition, as well as on other FIFA Dates.

The Corinthians calendar continues in the second half with the Brasileirão under-17 (November 4th and 25th), Libertadores (October 5th and 21st) and Paulista (from September to December).

