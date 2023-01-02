“I would like an appreciation”; Striker rejects Vasco’s offer and information reaches the Corinthians board

The player, who has already been probed by Timão, did not accept an offer from the Rio de Janeiro team for 2023 and was free in the ball market

O ball market of Brazilian football continues at full steam at the beginning of 2023. With an eye on the start of next season, clubs move behind the scenes to get their squads right, with an eye on reinforcements. This weekmany players are released from their contracts and can sign with other teams.

One of the names currently without a contract has already been the target of Corinthians. According to information from the Lance! website, the striker Alex Teixeira it is free on the ball market and with indefinite future for this year. The player’s 32-year contract with Vasco came to an end on December 31, 2022.

The name of the medallion is no longer linked to Clube Carioca in the Athletes’ Registration Bulletin (BIRA) of the Football Federation of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Ferj). O Basque came to present a proposal to renew Alex Teixeira’s contract for another season, but received no response.

After being hired in July last year as one of the bets to help the team return to Serie A, in an adverse financial situation and very different from the current one, attacker did not like the terms presented. The player I would like to be valuedwhich did not happen and leaves permanence as improbable.

Even with strong investment from 777 Partners, which acquired Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF) from the Club, Vasco presented a contract similar to the previous one. O Corinthians was pointed out as interested in Alex Teixeira before his return to Brazilian football and would have probed again to situation in December. However, to date, no negotiations have started.