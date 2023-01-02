“Ignored the success of Palmeiras”; Paulo Nobre ‘sends the real’ to Tite’s national team in a New Year’s message

Many events marked the year 2022 for football. One of the main ones was the elimination of Brazil to Croatia in the quarterfinals of the World Cup, after the defeat by 4 to 2 on penalties after a draw by 1 to 1 in normal time. Led by coach Tite, the national team succumbed again in this phase of the World Cup.

The fact was not forgotten by the former president of Palmeiras, Paulo Nobre. In a message to celebrate the New Year, Nobre made a point of commenting on Brazil’s disappointing participation in the World Cup in Qatar and pinned Tite for, according to him, ‘ignoring the success of Palmeiras’. It is worth mentioning that, from the Verdão squad, only the goalkeeper Weverton was summoned.

“Another detail that I thought about and I don’t deny that I found it sad, but deserved was to see a ‘Brazilian Team’ completely ignore the success and strength of Palmeiras and have pathetically succumbed in the last two World Cups!”, wrote Paulo Nobre in his account on Instagram. Weverton was even a substitute in the campaign and only played in the final minutes against South Korea, in the round of 16.

Paulo Nobre had already been critical of the lack of opportunities for Palmeiras players. In early December, the former representative of Verdão already ‘poked’ the Brazilian team over this issue. It is worth mentioning that the non-call of Dudu and Gustavo Scarpa, for example, was the subject of debates among fans.

“Could it be that a team that won, in the last 8 years, 9 relevant titles (2 Paulistões, 2 Copas do Brasil, 3 Brasileirões and 2 Libertadores da América) did not have any player, from the line, with the capacity to help the Brazilian National Team? the team doesn’t have anyone special, how does it manage to be champion so many times in a row?”, wrote Nobre at the time.