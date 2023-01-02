Infantino will ask entities to name stadiums after Pelé

Upon arriving for Pelé’s funeral, in Vila Belmiro, in Santos, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said he would ask federations around the world to name at least one stadium after Pelé.

In a good portunhol, the president of football’s highest entity said that Pelé is responsible for many people falling in love with football.

What did he say?

The whole world knows him. He is responsible for many people falling in love with football. What I can say is that the King is eternal and we are here with a lot of emotion and a lot of sadness.

Like FIFA, let’s honor the King. At this moment we are going to ask all the federations for a minute of silence [nos jogos] and what I can say here is that we are also going to ask all the federations around the world to name a stadium after Pelé, because I believe that future generations have to know who Pelé is, and the joy he brought to the world.

The most important thing to honor him has to be in a stadium, where goals are scored, and that children, when someone scores a goal at Pelé stadium, in any country in the world, ask themselves: ‘who was that?’. It’s exciting.

Presidents Gianni Infantino (FIFA), Alejandro Dominguez (CONMEBOL), Ednaldo Rodrigues (CBF) and Reinaldo Carneiro Bastos (Federação Paulista de Futebol) arrived together today at Pelé’s wake, in Vila Belmiro, in Santos, around 9 am.

