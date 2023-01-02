Infantino will ask entities to name stadiums after Pelé
Upon arriving for Pelé’s funeral, in Vila Belmiro, in Santos, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said he would ask federations around the world to name at least one stadium after Pelé.
In a good portunhol, the president of football’s highest entity said that Pelé is responsible for many people falling in love with football.
What did he say?
The whole world knows him. He is responsible for many people falling in love with football. What I can say is that the King is eternal and we are here with a lot of emotion and a lot of sadness.
Like FIFA, let’s honor the King. At this moment we are going to ask all the federations for a minute of silence [nos jogos] and what I can say here is that we are also going to ask all the federations around the world to name a stadium after Pelé, because I believe that future generations have to know who Pelé is, and the joy he brought to the world.
The most important thing to honor him has to be in a stadium, where goals are scored, and that children, when someone scores a goal at Pelé stadium, in any country in the world, ask themselves: ‘who was that?’. It’s exciting.
Presidents Gianni Infantino (FIFA), Alejandro Dominguez (CONMEBOL), Ednaldo Rodrigues (CBF) and Reinaldo Carneiro Bastos (Federação Paulista de Futebol) arrived together today at Pelé’s wake, in Vila Belmiro, in Santos, around 9 am.
See photos of Pelé’s wake in Vila Belmiro
1 / 14
Edinho, son of the King, and Zé Roberto, ex-Santos, carry Pelé's coffin in Vila Belmiro
read more Marcelo Justo/UOL
two / 14
Coffin with Pelé’s body is placed in the center of Vila Belmiro
Marcelo Justo/UOL
3 / 14
Officials carry wreaths of flowers to the center of the lawn at Vila Belmiro, where King Pelé's coffin will be placed
read more Marcelo Justo/UOL
4 / 14
Flower wreaths for King Pelé's wake, in Vila Belmiro
read more Marcelo Justo/UOL
5 / 14
Flower wreaths for King Pelé's wake, in Vila Belmiro
read more Marcelo Justo/UOL
6 / 14
Gianni Infantino, FIFA president, arrives in Vila Belmiro for Pelé's wake
read more Playback/Lucas Musetti/UOL
7 / 14
Alejandro Dominguez, President of Conmebol, on arrival at Pelé's wake
read more Lucas Musetti Perazolli/UOL
8 / 14
Journalists from all over the world await the arrival of King Pelé's coffin to Vila Belmiro
read more Marcelo Justo/UOL
9 / 14
Serginho Chulapa kisses Pelé’s body during a wake in Vila Belmiro
Marcelo Justo/UOL
10 / 14
Manoel Maria, former Santos player, was moved to see King Pelé’s coffin
Marcelo Justo/UOL
11 / 14
Gianni Infantino, FIFA President, talks with Márcia Aoki, Pelé's widow, near the King's coffin
read more Marcelo Justo/UOL
12 / 14
Edinho, son of Pelé, is embraced after the coffin is left in the center of the lawn at Vila Belmiro
Marcelo Justo/UOL
13 / 14
Márcia Aoki, Pelé's widow, next to the coffin during the wake
read more Marcelo Justo/UOL
14 / 14
Gilmar Mendes, minister of the STF, was the first authority to arrive at the wake
read more Marcelo Justo/UOL
