Influencer assembles top-10 of the biggest Brazilian clubs and generates debate on networks

The influencer ‘Carter’, from the profile ‘That day was crazy’, caused controversy this Sunday by putting together a Top-10 of the biggest clubs in Brazil. In the list, the lawyer left out Fluminense, Atlético-MG and Botafogo.

In first place, the influencer placed Flamengo, followed by Corinthians and São Paulo. Vasco da Gama closes the list. Some netizens did not agree and criticized the relationship set up by Carter.

The list, which according to Carter is an ‘irreplaceable template’, was:

1. Flamengo

2. Corinthians

3. São Paulo

4. Palm trees

5. Saints

6. Cruise

7. Guild

8. Athletico Paranaense

9. International

10. Vasco da Gama

– Hey, is Atlético-MG Argentine? The other day they won Brasileiro, Libertadores, Copa do Brasil, etc – wrote an internet user.

– Athletico Paranaense, Internacional, Cruzeiro and Grêmio are not bigger than Vasco da Gama, neither here nor in China – criticized another fan.

– Bro, wait a minute, let me get this straight. Do you think Corinthians is the biggest in the state of São Paulo? Being that the other three are tri from Libertadores and have many more titles than Corinthians. It makes no sense – opined another follower.

Hey, is Atlético Argentinian? The other day they won Brazilian, Libertadores, Brazil Cup etc — Faithful (@Schimitefiel) January 1, 2023

AT Paranaense , Internacional , Cruzeiro and Grêmio are not bigger than Vasco da Gama neither here nor in China — Gabriel Pinheiro 🍥 (@ggabruekk) January 1, 2023