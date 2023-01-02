Inter surprises and announces side in the new year

If, on the one hand, Gurias Coloradas has suffered from the losses of important athletes in 2022, on the other hand, three announcements took the fans by surprise in the final period of the season, as supporters of the women’s team were claiming a dismantling of the squad. After Fany Gauto and Fabíola Sandoval, the newest athlete on Mauricio Salgado’s team is Roberta, a 29-year-old winger, who plays in different sectors of the pitch.

In addition to the right sector, Roberta is also easy to play on the opposite side. As a result, the player’s versatility drew the attention of the white-and-white board, especially last season, when the defender wore the colors of Real Brasília and stood out in her role.

Roberta is the new side of Gurias Coloradas

The justification for the bet was published in the presentation of the players, which took place on the official website of the club this morning of the first day of the year.

“If the first season as a tricolor athlete was far from what was expected, as an Achilles tendon injury left Roberta sidelined until September, 2020 was a year of consecration for the side, who played in 18 of the 19 matches that made up São Paulo’s semifinalist campaign in the Brasileirão. Holder and captain, she continued at Morumbi until June 2021. From there, she left for Real Brasília, where she became two-time state champion.” – published Inter.

Roberta will compete in the Brasileirão Feminino for the ninth consecutive season. The athlete arrives to compensate for the absence of Isabela, who left the club after the end of the calendar.