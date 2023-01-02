Internet did not forgive Lionel Messi’s New Year’s Eve outfit, even Casimiro made a joke

Messi

January 02, 2023 · 09:30 am

THE Qatar World Cup brought together several great players and incredible stories for the world of football. After the victory of Argentina regarding the Franceat the end of worldsome names of players who stood out during the campaign were being popped up in the main clubs in Europe and also as important reinforcements in the European leagues.

world champion for Argentina, Lionel Messi spent new year’s eve with his wife antonella Roccuzzo. On social networks, the striker published a photo with his wife and the streamer took the opportunity to play with the star’s clothes Casimiro Miguel. Messi wore a green and orange dress shirt, with shorts of the same colors.

Casimir made a joke with the star’s personal taste for the clothes used at the turn of the year. However, some Argentine fans did not like the joke. “That outfit gets me, daddy” joked Casimir, which was retorted by Argentines. “The only envious people who commented on the photo are you (laughs). Grow up, Brazilians!” commented an Argentine profile.

Comlurb clothing

On social media, Internet users joked about the green and orange outfit with which Messi celebrated New Year’s Eve. The attire was compared to that of street cleaners, medicine, pajamas and even left some people “at ease” in relation to the clothes selected to celebrate the last day of 2022. There were people who compared it to the clothes of Comlurbthe Urban Cleaning Company of Rio de Janeiro.