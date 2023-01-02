Invincible | Season 2 should get news this January; Check the date | Series & TV

Playback/Prime Video

One of the best series Prime Videothe series Invincible should win news for its 2nd season on streaming. The official account released an image, saying that this month the production will gain news.

And it is worth remembering that the 3rd season of Invincible have already started, according to the voice actor Khary Payton (The Walking Dead), but according to him, he still doesn’t know when it will debut. “We finished the second season, and started working on the third. For now, it’s hard to say when it will debut.” – Revealed the actor.

“Ah, January – Invincible Season 2 News Month. The update will come between January 2nd and January 31st!!!” Published the official account.

Update will come sometime between Jan 2 and Jan 31!!! — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) January 1, 2023

Previously, the Skybound Entertainment confirmed to be planning several series-related projects. Invincible, and we can expect news like “collectibles, table games, electronic games and more”. Producer is the same as the gameThe Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners.

More details on the plot of Invincible

Invincible follows a teenager named Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), whose father is the world’s most powerful superhero, Omni-Man (JK Simmons). After turning 17, Mark begins to develop his own powers and become a ward of his father.

The main cast features stars like Mark Hamill (Star Wars), Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead) Seth Rogen (Jobs), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) JK Simmons (Spider man), Zazie Beetz (Deadpool), Lauren Cohan (The Walking Dead) Zachary Quinto (Star Trek), Ross Marquand (The walking Dead walton goggins (The eight hated).

The first season had eight episodes, with Simon Racioppa (Teen Titans) serving as showrunner. The 1st season of Invincible is available on streaming Prime Video.