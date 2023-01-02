Iranian soccer players arrested for partying with women – News

Iranian authorities arrested on Saturday (31) several football players who were participating in a party with women in the east of the country’s capital – according to the local press this Sunday (1st).

“Football players, as well as former players, from one of Tehran’s top football clubs were arrested last night [sábado] at a mixed party in the city of Damavand,” Tasnim news agency said, without giving details on the identity of the athletes or the club they play for.





“Some of these players were not in a normal state after having consumed alcohol,” added the same source.

The consumption and sale of alcoholic beverages are prohibited by law in the country, as well as mixed parties between unmarried people.

Iran is the scene of a wave of protests triggered by the death on September 16 of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd who died after being detained by the morality police for allegedly violating the strict local dress code.

Since the beginning of the protest movement, several Iranian footballers have been detained by the authorities for having supported the demonstrations.



