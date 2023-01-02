It passed! Releases from 2022 that no one remembers

2022 was a year of many releasesespecially comparing previous years highly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ironically, some of the most publicized productions ended up not being successful and falling into oblivion as soon as they were released. Remember some.

Moonfall – February

The bomb of the year for sure was moonfallone of the most expensive independent productions ever produced.

The film featured a budget of $146 millionand was unable to recoup even half of that investment, earning just $67.3 million at the global box office.

This is made even worse considering that Lionsgate spent around $50 million just to promote the film.

The end-of-the-world catastrophe story set in space, and having Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson as protagonists wasn’t enough to attract a wide audience.

moonfall is available on Prime Video.

Morbius – March

Like all films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Morbius was widely publicized around the world.

Despite all the promotional campaign made, the film ended up becoming one of the biggest failures in Marvel history.

Criticized harshly by professionals and the public, the film looked like it would be a great success at the box office, but had a vertiginous drop in audiences, leaving movie theaters quickly.

After becoming a rage on the internet, mainly as butt of jokethe production even returned to theaters in the United States, but failed again.

Morbius is available on HBO Max.

The Beast – August

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

More than a disappointment The beast almost did a loss for Universal Pictures, considering it had a $36 million budget and grossed just $59 million globally.

Even after a good promotional campaign, even its popular lead, Idris Elba, couldn’t save the film from becoming an underperforming release at the box office.

The failure was so great in theaters that in less than a month the feature was already available on VOD (Video on Demand).

The beast is available for purchase or rent on Prime Video, Apple TV, Youtube and Google Play Movies & TV

Lightyear – June

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Disney has also had its share of failures this year. The studio invested heavily in Lightyearthe origin story of Buzz Lightyear, one of the main characters in the hit franchise Toy Story.

Based on the love of fans from Toy Story, the production received a millionaire budget of US$ 200 millionin addition to heavy publicity.

Even so, the film became one of Disney’s biggest failures in recent years, making a derisory profit, as it only made $219.8 million at the global box office.

Lightyear is available on Disney+.

What did you think? follow @siteepipoca on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.