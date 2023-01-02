It was hard to hold back the emotion and tears watching this inauguration – 01/01/2023

I was an active guy for four years. I exposed myself to be able to contribute to this moment. Today was the most important day for democracy in Brazil since the fall of the military dictatorship.

Real popular and democratic manifestation.

Not those false “democratic” demonstrations asking for a coup, military intervention or the return of the AI-5, as Eduardo Bolsonaro, one of the former president’s sons, did several times. There is no bomb, threat or vandalism that holds back a desire for democracy in Brazil.

The scene of Lula with Alckmin in the open Rolls-Royce saluting the people who packed Brasília to watch the inauguration was exciting. Detail: the driver was not a three-time world champion and fascist Formula 1 driver, but a person from the protection team.

It is not just a political milestone for Brazil, but for the world. Now, we Brazilians will have a real president and government, a government that is committed to the fight against prejudice and hunger.

Another very important detail was the freedom for the entire Brazilian and world press to cover the event, regardless of whether they were for or against the left, Lula or the PT. Everyone had the same space and the same right to work. Freedom of the press and freedom of expression.

In his speech at the National Congress, where he signed the commitments with Brazil, Lula made it clear that he wants to recover the good relationship between the powers. And he was right to say that he will not have revanchism, but that does not mean impunity. Therefore, whoever committed crime will pay for it.

I was moved by the talk of supporting indigenous peoples and the debt we owe them for centuries. Lula spoke about:

Demolish the Castle of inequality,

democracy forever,

gun control,

Citizenship is the other name of democracy.

This castle grew during the government of the nameless ex-president. An unnecessary part was Rodrigo Pacheco’s long speech, but he said interesting things about the pacification and reconciliation of the country. It could have been more succinct.

After that, Lula paraded through the streets to the Planalto Palace to go up the ramp and receive the presidential sash. He showed courage and confrontation by parading again in an open car, showing that he will not be hostage to an extremist and terrorist minority.

The ramp up scene showed that this government will be one of diversity. It was very meaningful. It was amazing. There was no way not to get emotional and cry when seeing Brazil showing that the recovery of the values ​​and principles of our society began today.

Democracy defeated authoritarianism, love defeated hate and truth defeated lies.

It was beautiful to see Chief Raoni, who was attacked by Jair Bolsonaro at the UN, participating in the most important moment in the history of Brazilian politics after the fall of the military dictatorship. And listening to the beautiful song Trenzinho Caipira, by Heitor Villa-Lobos.

Along with them, people who represent the truth of the Brazilian people went up the ramp. People the former president always ignored.

I finish this text emotional and with a tight chest after the speech of our president of Brazil. One of the most spectacular speeches by a head of state in history.

The people screamed and so did I: no amnesty!

Long live democracy!