Itaú launches an unmissable novelty for Apple fans

A partnership between Itaú and Apple allows bank account holders to have their cell phones constantly updated. With the “iPhone forever” program, users will be able to guarantee the purchase of the device with lower installments. Like? Giving, for example, the old cell phone to get a newer one. Understand.

The customer must undertake to pay 21 installments for the cell phone. After paying off the debt, Itaú offers options: returning the device and not receiving any amount in exchange, a long-term lease was made; pay the remaining amount to purchase the cell phone for you; return and receive a new cell phone to restart the cycle of 21 installments.

It’s the iphone forever does not only count on the purchase of cell phones.

It is worth mentioning that it is also possible to purchase TWS headphones from the AirPods line, in addition to the AppleCare protection service that ensures apple fans. O protection plan it is not available on the Apple website in the country, as it is being made available only to Itaú customers.

How much does the cell phone cost in the Itaú plan?

Using Apple’s launch as an example, iPhone 14, Itaú’s program has a range of values ​​that change according to the selected color. The 128gb blue one can be purchased for 21 installments of BRL 277.55, totaling BRL 5,828.55. If the customer decides to keep the device after the 21 installments, he will have to pay an additional R$ 2,266.70.

In this way, the total amount of smartphone is at BRL 8,095.25. This is 6.5% higher than the price charged at the official Apple store, which sells the same device for R$ 7,599. Not to mention that the same device is sold in retail stores for less than R$ 6 thousand.

For those who decide not to keep the cell phone after paying off the installments, the amount paid represents 76.7% of the total price of the cell phone. When purchasing the AirPods Pro 2, it is possible to save 2.04%, if we compare it with the sale price on the Apple website.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that it is possible to reduce the amount of program installments, but with the awareness that there will be an increase in values. The alternative may be viable for those who want to avoid fluctuations in card interest rates, as the total credit limit is committed to the purchase.