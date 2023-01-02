It’s over: Mourão exonerates General Heleno and the last ministers of the Bolsonaro government

Upon assuming the Presidency of the Republic after the flight of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to the USA, the vice and future senator, general Hamilton Mourão (Republicanos-RS) exonerated the last ministers of the ultra-right government, among them the now ex-minister- head of the Institutional Security Office (GSI), General Augusto Heleno, the last hope of Bolsonaristas to set in motion the frustrated coup d’état.

The exonerations appear in the Federal Official Gazette (DOU) this Sunday (1st) and remove the following ministers from their positions:

Augusto Heleno Ribeiro Pereira, from the Institutional Security Office of the Presidency of the Republic (GSI);

Marcos Montes Cordeiro, from Agriculture, Livestock and Supply;

Ronaldo Vieira Bento, from Citizenship;

Paulo César de Carvalho Alvim, from Science, Technology and Innovations;

Paulo Sérgio Nogueira de Oliveia, from Defense;

Paulo Roberto Nunes Guedes, from Economics;

Victor Godoy Veiga, from Education;

Marcelo Sampaio Cunha Filho, from Infrastructure;

Marcelo Antônio Cartaxo Queiroga Lopes, from Health;

Anderson Augusto Torres, from Justice and Public Security;

Joaquim Álvaro Pereira Leite, from the Environment;

José Carlos Oliveira, from Work and Social Security;

Adolfo Sachsida, from Mines and Energy;

Carlos Alberto Gomes de Brito, from Tourism;

Carlos Alberto Franco França, from Foreign Affairs;

Wagner de Campos Rosário, from the Comptroller General of the Union;

Still this Sunday (1st), an extraordinary edition of the DOU should bring the nominations, signed by Lula (PT), of the new ministers.