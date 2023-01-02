James Cameron had to teach Marvel actress how to run in Avatar 2

Success in theaters, Avatar: The Path of Water has already surpassed the mark of 1 billion dollars at the box office. To act in James Cameron’s franchise, the cast went through an arduous physical and psychological training. The director even had to teach a Marvel star how to run in Avatar.

“Jake Sully and Neytiri have formed a family and are doing everything they can to stay together. However, they must leave home and explore Pandora’s regions. When an ancient threat resurfaces, Jake must wage an uphill war against the humans to save his family.”

Directed by James Cameron, Avatar 2 features the return of Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana as Jake Sully and Neytiri. The cast also has the reinforcement of Kate Winslet (Titanic), Edie Falco (Nurse Jackie) and other stars.

We reveal below how James Cameron taught a Marvel actress how to run in the Avatar franchise; check out!

James Cameron taught Zoe Saldana to run in the Avatar franchise

In Avatar: The Way of Water, Zoe Saldana plays Neytiri – the leader of the Omaticaya and wife of protagonist Jake Sully.

Most audiences, on the other hand, know the actress as the alien Gamora from the MCU’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

Still in the first Avatar, released in 2009, Zoe Saldana learned an important lesson from filmmaker James Cameron.

During the shooting of the first Avatar, Cameron was shocked by the way Zoe Saldana ran – so much so that he had to take action to improve the scenes.

The actress revealed the reason, with great humor, in an interview with fashion magazine Elle UK.

“Right after we recorded a scene in which Neytiri appears running, James Cameron asked: ‘what is that?”, commented the actress.

Next, Zoe Saldana described one of the most unusual interactions she’s had with the director of Avatar.

“I remember him taking off his headphones and saying, ‘What was that?’ And I replied: ‘I’m running, duh! Then he said, ‘But that’s not running! You need to learn to really run’”, recalled Neytiri’s interpreter.

From there, James Cameron himself gave some tips for Zoe Saldana to learn to run “for real”.

The filmmaker told the actress to “get a treadmill” to learn to run more comfortably and fluidly.

Cameron did not explain the reason for the criticism of Zoe Saldana’s race, but according to the actress, her previous training can reveal the real reason.

“I don’t think I knew how to run because I only had experience as a dancer. And dancers don’t run, as that can hurt your knees and ankles.”

Starring Zoe Saldana, Avatar: The Path of Water is now showing in theaters.