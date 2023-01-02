Jennifer Lawrence is photographed without makeup during a walk with her son

Recently the actress Jennifer Lawrence was clicked by paparazzi while taking her son Cy, the result of the marriage of the actress with Cooke Maroney, to play in a playground in the city of Los Angeles, in the United States, in the click the actress appears without makeup and smiling while her son had fun on toys like the swing and the slide.

Jennifer Lawrence on her walk with her son Cy (Reproduction/Grosby)

In a recent interview with Viola Davis, during the Variety series Actors on Actors, the 32-year-old actress revealed that she was pressured to lose weight to live the character Katniss Everdeen, protagonist of the Hunger Games franchise.

“I remember that the main conversation was: How much weight are you going to lose?”, said the actress, however the actress remained firm in her decision not to go on a diet for the role, because according to the actress, it was important for her that the fans of the franchise did not feel that they should lose weight to be inspired by the character, and concluded that he would never starve himself for a role.

In her participation in a round table for The Hollywood Reporter, Jennifer Lawrence opened up about her experience working with director Bryan Singer, while living the heroine Mystique in the x-men franchise, according to her, the filmmaker would have been responsible for one of the biggest tantrums that she would have seen on a movie set.

The actress also praised the healthy environment promoted by director Lila Neugabauer, on the set of the film “A passage”, stating that the director is “one of the best and calmest decision makers”with whom she has already worked, “It was amazing not to be around toxic masculinity”she said, according to the actress, all disagreements between the production team and the cast were resolved amicably, very different from other experiences she has had.

According to her, what phrases like “women should not be in authority roles because they are too emotional” makes her laugh, because according to her,“I’ve worked with Bryan Singer, I’ve seen very emotional men, and I’ve seen the biggest reports of tantrums on set.”

Round table of The Hollywood Reporter with Jennifer Lawrence (Reproduction/Youtube)

Director Bryan Singer has stayed out of the media after becoming the target of allegations of sexual harassment and assault by four underage boys, the allegations came to light after a series of investigations carried out in 2019 by The Atlantic newspaper, which was accused by the filmmaker of being a “homophobic and defamatory” vehicle.

Featured photo: Jennifer Lawrence (Playback/Grosby)