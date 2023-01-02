Jude Law turns 50. The affair with the nanny, the six children of four women and the career of the English bad boy – Observer

Jude Law is one of those names that tends to elicit hot reactions, whether they come in the form of romantically-tinged nostalgic sighs or sententious eye rolls. In a life that already spans half a century — it will be 50 years this Thursday, December 29 — attention has been divided between romances and scandals, between successes in the film industry and the media turmoil of his personal life.

It’s a self-proclaimed bad boy, and rightly so. The multi-year relationship with Sienna Miller, for example, was forever stained by a betrayal with the nanny who took care of the children he had with his first wife, Sadie Frost. In 2005, Law issued a statement publicly apologizing to Miller, to whom he was engaged at the time and with whom he had a turbulent relationship until 2011.

“I think women like bad boys. This has been my experience. I think it’s taken for granted. You know, after a certain age you understand what works for you and being a good boy never worked for me”, he said in an interview with Parade magazine in 2009. “If you are one bad boythey like.”

He may not be the most reputed actor of his generation, but a glance at his IMDB page shows a hat-twisting resume that ranges from romantic comedies to award-winning dramas. “The Talented Mr. Ripley” (1999), “Cold Mountain” (2003), “Alfie and the Women” (2004), “Too Close” (2004), “Love Doesn’t Take a Vacation” (2006), “Contagion” (2011) and “Grand Budapest Hotel” (2014), are some of them. He was nominated twice by the Oscar academy, but never received the golden statuette.

David Jude Law, as his name is, was born on December 29, 1972 in South London. His parents, Peter and Maggie, were teachers and the middle name they chose for their son, the one he would one day become famous for, was reason to be teased at school during childhood. According to the actor, the Laws chose to name him “Jude” after Tom Hardy’s book, “Jude the Obscure”, and also thanks to The Beatles’ song, “Hey Jude”.

The interest in acting started as a kid. In 1992, aged 20, he made his professional theater debut and was nominated for a Laurence Olivier Award. The play “Indiscretions”, which was staged in London, later premiered on Broadway and earned Law a nomination for a Tony for Best Supporting Actor, and the attribution of a Theater World Award. The visibility earned him his first opportunity in Hollywood: he debuted in cinemas in 1997 with “Gattaca”, alongside Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke. Two years later, “The Talented Mr. Ripley” launched him to worldwide fame.

In 1992, aged 19, he met his first wife, Sadie Frost, during the recording of the British film “Shopping”. Frost was married and left her then-husband, singer-songwriter Gary Kemp, for Law. “The strength of the love I felt for Jude and his intense ambition made me feel out of control,” he wrote in his autobiography, “Crazy Days” (2010). They became a sensational couple, known for the parties they attended with friends like Kate Moss. They had three children, Raff, Iris and Rudy, and divorced in 2003.

In the same year, he met Sienna Miller during the shooting of “Alfie” and they got engaged a few months later. In 2005, the scandal of his affair with nanny hired by his ex-wife to look after their three kids, Daisie Wright. The couple, one of the most mediatic at the time, was separated for four years and got back together in 2009, having separated permanently in 2011.

In 2009, Jude became a father for the fourth time. Daughter Sophia was born from a brief relationship with the American model Samantha Burke, with whom he never officially dated and who he met during the filming of “Sherlock Holmes”, at the time he was separated from Miller.

He also had a relationship with singer-songwriter Catherine Harding for a short time, but it was enough for him to be a father for the fifth time in 2015, this time with Ada. Quoted by the magazine OK!Harding described Law as being “very funny and sweet” and an “excellent father”.

It was also in 2015 that he met his current wife, Phillipa Coan. They were married in a discreet ceremony four years later and, in 2020, they were the parents of the actor’s sixth child – whose name and gender are unknown.

Coan is a British psychologist, founder of her own company, a psychology and sustainability consultancy called Stride. The two maintain a very private relationship. the actor even seems to believe this is the key to his success.

“She is mine and nobody else’s. I am very, very happy”, she said in an interview with Modern Luxury, in 2017, where she stated that Coan was a “very private” person. She added: “Our relationship is a very private thing and I think that’s part of what makes it work so well.”