Juventus is interested in Argentina’s highlight in the World Cup

After standing out in the 2022 World Cup, Alexis Mac Allister, from Argentina, caught the attention of Juventus, from Italy, and may be involved in negotiations

THE Juventusfrom Italy, begins to monitor names to act in the transfer window, which opens in January. Alexis Mac Allistera midfielder who stood out for the Argentina at world Cup, is one of the players that the Italian club is interested in. The newspaper “Gazzetta dello Sport” reported that the Argentine gave a positive return on the negotiation.

Currently, Mac Allister is a player of the Brighton, from England. Before leaving for Qatar, aiming for the 2022 World Cup, the midfielder played 14 times in the team and scored five goals, the same amount he did last season, but after 33 appearances. The player has a bond with the club until June 2025.

According to the investigation of “Gazzetta dello Sport”, Juventus is thinking about opening negotiations with the English club to obtain the Argentine. Massimiliano Allegricoach of the Turin team, would be preparing to replace the departure of Adrien Rabiotwho should leave the club at the end of the 22/23 season.

Even with few appearances in Argentina’s senior team, just 19 so far, with his debut in mid-2019, Mac Allister was one of those called up by Lionel Scaloni to play in the 2022 World Cup. With great participation in the Albiceleste’s second championship campaign, the midfielder entered the field in six of the seven possible matches.

Mac Allister celebrating against Poland (Credit: Getty Images)

In addition to being present in the lineups, the 24-year-old player also made the difference in the decisive moments. Against the Poland, in the last clash of the group stage, he scored the first goal of the team. In addition, the player gave the assist for the goal of Angel Di Maria Against the Francein the big decision of the competition.