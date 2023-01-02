Kevin Smith Reveals His Most Anticipated MCU Film » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Talented filmmaker Kevin Smith reveals his most anticipated next MCU movie, and the response might come as a big surprise.

Kevin Smith Revealed His Most Anticipated Next Film marvel cinematic universe project. With 10 movies announced and several Disney+ shows on the way, the MCU will fill the market with content for years to come. After Thanos’ attack on Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, the MCU entered a rebuilding period that saw new heroes like Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) join its growing cast of characters, as well as introducing its next big villain, the mighty Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan the Greater). However, with Phase 5 starting with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumaniareconstruction may be at an end.

Accomplished filmmaker and comic book fan Kevin Smith, a producer who won raves after his work on Masters of the Universe: Revelation and clerks, is as excited for the next round as anyone else. Previously, Smith spoke out in support of James Gunn, but now he’s opening up about his opinions on the upcoming Phase 5 of the MCU. In a recent episode of his podcast, fat man beyondKevin Smith has made it clear that he’s incredibly excited to see Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Check out his quote below, transcribed by comicbook.com:

What else am I waiting for… Quantumania, man. The beginning of Kang the Conqueror. Can not wait. It looks badass. It looks gloomy. I think some bad shit happens to Ant-Man at the end. I’m here for it. I love Paul Rudd, but I’m ready to see Ant-Man face his judgment while dealing with Kang.

Everything We Know About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

There’s a good reason to be excited for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, as the project seems set to change everything for the MCU. While Ant Man movies usually come at the end of each level, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is breaking Ant Manown tradition of initiating the phase, and there is good reason for this. With Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) trapped in the Quantum Realm after an experiment gone wrong, the team desperately needs to find a way back to the real world. That’s why Kang the Conqueror will be there to help.

While Kang may be a villain, he’ll be an essential ally for Ant-Man and his team if they plan to escape the Quantum Realm. As reports already indicate that Janet will play a larger role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, thanks to the time she’s already spent trapped in the Quantum Realm, the film will need to explore Janet’s complex relationship with Kang, who seems prepared to make a deal with the rebel heroes. Kang’s presence alone will be a big key in everyone’s lives at Ant Man franchise and the MCU as a whole, especially with Cassie coming in for her first big assignment as she’ll need to learn the ropes of being a superhero at the worst possible time.

With Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania reintroducing Kang in the wake of LokiBy the end of , he’ll need to reinstate the villain for a wider audience, while also showing the differences between this variant of Kang and He Who Remains. All the while, the project needs to explore how important Cassie is to Ant-Man’s arc and define her as a potential legacy hero, as other Young Avengers are starting to appear in the MCU such as Wiccan, Speed, and the young Hawkeye. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will have to do a great job of establishing for the MCUwhich is one of the main reasons why Kevin Smith and many others are so excited about it.

Source: Fatman Beyond via ComicBook.com