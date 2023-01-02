Kojima releases image with silhouette that resembles Léa Seydoux

Hideo Kojima has returned to release mysterious images of his new project – and, apparently, the announcement may be imminent. At the end of Wednesday (7), on the eve of the The Game Awards 2022the director shared a new backlit silhouette, which fans speculate is of actress Léa Seydoux, from Death Stranding.

Added side-by-side to previous silhouettes of Ellie Fanning and Shioli Kutsuna, the third figure includes the words “How come?” (“How is it?”, in free translation). Accompanying the image, Kojima added the caption: “’Who’, ‘Where’, ‘How’ and now ‘Why’”.

A few hours after publication, fans seem to have solved the riddle: the new silhouette seems to fit the face of Léa Seydoux. Since the French actress played Fragile in Detah Stranding, it’s possible that the new game is about the sequel.

Even more so in view of the close relationship that Kojima has with Geoff Keighley, it is very likely that the mysterious project will finally be revealed at The Game Awards. Stay on top of all the awards news in real time following The Enemy’s website and live.

One of Kojima’s next projects is the alleged game “Overdose”, which had images leaked on the internet. In addition, actor Norman Reedus has already confirmed the development of Death Stranding 2.

