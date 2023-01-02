Leaked images of Gigabyte’s entire lineup of RTX 4070Ti GPUs

There are five versions that will make up the Aero, Eagle, Gaming and Aorus series.

How about a few more leaks before the year is out? Images of the RTX 4070 Ti GPUs from Gigabyte were leaked and now we know what we will see in January 2023.

The post was made on the specialized website VideoCardz and shows the lineup with the new RTX 4070 Ti that will be launched by Gigabyte.

Gigabyte’s RTX 4070 Ti design

There will be five versions released by Gigabyte that will be part of the series aero, Eagle, Gaming and aorus.

Aorus series features Master and Elite versions, equipped with massive cooling three expansion slots thick, both with very similar design. However, the Master version will have a more significant overclock, in addition to a built-in LCD display that will display information about the status of the video card.

“I heard that several 4070 Ti appeared in Serbia. Specifically, the Gigabyte RTX 4070 Ti Gaming OC and its price of 154,999 Serbian Dinars ($1,400) are confirmed. They also found some MSI RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X but remember they will be announced on January 5th.”

It is worth pointing out – as all of you who follow the news about the RTX 40 series should know – that the RTX 4080 12GB cards were canceled by nvidiawith that the RTX 4070 Ti versions of Gigabyte that you see in this post, before it was the canceled RTX 4080.

Gigabyte’s models for the RTX 4070 Ti will be:

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AORUS MASTER (GV-N407TAORUS M-12GD)

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AORUS ELITE (GV-N407TAORUS E-12GD)

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GAMING OC (GV-N407TGAMING OC-12GD)

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GAMING (GV-N407TGAMING 12GD)

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AERO OC (GV-N407TAERO OC-12GD)

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AERO (GV-N407TAERO-12GD)

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti EAGLE OC (GV-N407TEAGLE OC-12GD)

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti EAGLE (GV-N407TEAGLE-12GD)

All cards were equipped with three fans, as were Gigabyte’s RTX 3080 Ti versions. According to rumors, the price for the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti will be $799 for the options without factory overclocking.

There is still no confirmation of how much these beauties will arrive here or what their value will be.

