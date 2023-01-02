Learn why a NASA telescope went into ‘safe mode’

The famous James Webb Space Telescope, which promises to revolutionize some areas of modern science, was hit by an error that caused it to go into safe mode, so that no more damage would happen.

Safe mode kicked in on December 7, 2022, and as a result, all surveys that were scheduled and related to the telescope had to be rescheduled.

What was achieved, andspecifically?

The agency that manages the telescope said that the commands that point the James Webb in the desired direction were affected by a glitch in the control software.

So that we can better understand, Glitch, in systems, are basically Bugs or even small errors, however vital for the same, as they can compromise some functions of the system or, in this case, the controls of the telescope.

Two points to be highlighted

We know that despite this error, the agency reported that no other tools were hit or otherwise unable to function.

James Webb has now come out of safe mode. In this way, his works were resumed and what was lost will be rescheduled.

James Webb

The telescope was launched into space on December 27, 2021. It brought together the efforts of several scientists and researchers. The James Webb had a total cost of 10 million dollars.

The telescope’s primary job is photography, and many beautiful pictures of space, stars and the like have been captured and sent back to us here on Earth.

But of course this is not its only function. Capturing sources of light that its predecessor, the Hubble telescope, could not perceive is one of the specialties of the most expensive telescope ever built.

The truth is that, with each “click” that the telescope sends to Earth, we are more and more amazed by the sophistication of this equipment and the intelligence of man.

The first achievement of the telescope

James Webb is responsible for bringing many news and records to Earth. One of these achievements took place in July 2022, when the telescope photographed an image where many stars appear. There were so many that this was precisely the record: the most detailed image of the universe ever recorded in history.