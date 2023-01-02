Lenovo launches TC550 headphones with ANC, Bluetooth 5.3 and up to 30 hours of battery life

Lenovo announced this Monday (02) the launch of its new wireless headphones with a low price, but advanced features. The TC550 is a pair of cost-effective sound accessories coming to the Chinese market with active noise canceling functions, ergonomic design and much more. You headphones feature 10mm drivers incorporated in its body made of stainless steel. There is also a polymeric diaphragm with PU&PEEK technology, which guarantees better resistance and good acoustics for the TWS.

Despite being an alternative focused on a more accessible price, the TC550 has active noise cancellation (ANC) up to 25 decibels which can be customized for a more comfortable experience. For this, there is a double set of microphones that detect ambient sounds to attenuate unwanted frequencies. The accessories box includes five different sized silicone tips to ensure users have maximum comfort when using the headphones during long playbacks. And by mentioning this, the headphones have a battery life of up to 6 continuous hours. With the additional recharge of the case, the autonomy reaches 30 hours.

The headphones support touch controls during use and are IPX4 certified, attesting to their resistance to splashing water. To connect to a cell phone, tablet or other device, the TC550 uses Bluetooth 5.3, the latest wireless technology standard.

The Lenovo TC550 can be purchased at the brand’s official store with MSRP of ¥249 (about R$199) in China. The headphones are available in gray only. For now, there is no forecast for release in other countries.

