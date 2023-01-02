Lionel Messi won the World Cup but didn’t expect to hear this news from Kylian Mbappé

Mbappe and Messi

THE Qatar World Cup came to an end and consecrated the Argentina as world soccer champion after 36 years old of his last title. With the end of the competition, the tournaments in Europe returned in the last week normally. Most of the players who were eliminated from the World Cup are already with their clubs and some finalist members have also reappeared.

Frenchman’s performance Kylian Mbappe at Qatar World Cup caused his market value to rise, becoming the most valuable player in the world. Before the worldthe most valuable player post belonged to the Norwegian Erling Haalandof manchester city, worth approximately 170 million euros.

However, after the artillery of Mbappe at world Cupentitled to a hat-trick in the final of the tournament, made the number 10 of France reach the value of 180 million eurosaccording to Transfermarkt. It is worth noting that, closing the podium, it is Vinicius Junior of Real Madridrated around 120 million eurosbeing the only Brazilian in the top 10.

In proportion, Enzo Fernández was the most valued

In total, the quotes of more than 50 athletes were adjusted. enZo Fernandez and Kylian Mbappe were the footballers that most appreciated in this update, with an increase of 20 million euros: the Argentine had its market value rose from 35 to 55 million euros and is already being probed by Bayern Munich and Liverpool.