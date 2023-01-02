Living on Mars could soon be a reality thanks to NASA

The first time that human beings had the privilege of contemplating the planet Mars it was in the mid-1600s. However, it was only in the 1960s that the planet began to be seen as a place to be explored and known by human beings. Since then, the dream of scientists has become to inhabit Mars.

Although we can consider that the dream is focused on research and analysis, having access to Mars is a reality that, until recently, was very distant. Since the layer of the atmosphere is thin, composed mostly of carbon dioxide, which can end up being fatal if we inhale such air.

However, things are about to change, since NASA dared to try to transform the compounds present on Planet Mars into oxygen breathable by the human being. The big step was only possible due to one of Perseverance’s instruments.

Persevarance is nothing more than a device responsible for checking what would be the possibility of air, as well as fuel being generated from some components that are present on the planet.

However, only after there was a great achievement involving the Igenuity drone, it was possible to create at least 5g, which is equivalent to 10 minutes of breathing, according to NASA, thanks to a device called Moxie.

Generating Oxygen on Mars

Moxie is nothing more than a metal “box”, similar to a toaster, which was able to produce oxygen. However, this happens when it breaks down carbon dioxide molecules through a process called electrolysis. As a result, behold, oxygen appears.

Therefore, it is worth emphasizing that the oxygen generated was only to bring those involved back to Earth, as soon as they finalized their projects. However, this does not eliminate the idea that, very soon, it will be possible to send people to Mars.

So, have you thought about the possibility of living on Mars?