‘Look at my package!'”

Fhi during your trip to Portugal that the Fame by the Minute interviewed Alan Tudyk. The actor – who gives life to the main character of the ‘Resident Alien’ series, Harry Vanderspeigle, whose second season was shown at SYFY Portugal in October last year – was present at Comic Con Portugal.

The series will return this year with new episodes and it was precisely this project that started the conversation, with the actor also confessing that he believes in extraterrestrial life.

But we didn’t stop there and the interview led Alan Tudyk to tell an unusual episode he experienced during the film ’28 Days’, with Sandra Bullock. In addition, he also ended up talking about his rituals with regard to representation, not forgetting the praise for Portugal.

What captivates you most about playing the character Harry Vanderspeigle?

I think the duality of this character, which is something that is also very present in the series – a lot of comic elements and other serious ones. I can play both sides, which makes the comedy funnier. For example, one moment I’m talking about killing everyone and destroying planet Earth, and the next I’m saying “let’s go eat a slice of pizza then”. These two things together make the dark darker and the funny funnier.

One of the challenges of making the series is the timing of television at this point. There are so many series now that it’s really hard to find one that stands out.

What do you personally think about alien life? Do you believe in extraterrestrial life?

Yes yes! There are so many series now that we can watch, with people taking pictures of alien happenings and others convinced that they have been abducted. And I believe. But I’m not one of those people who wants the aliens to come, it doesn’t seem like a good idea… If they could help us, they would have already done it, so… they can leave… I don’t want any of that.

What are the strengths of this series and which do you consider not so strong?

Our creator, Chris Sheridan, is very… He comes from a comedy background and has written for ‘Family Guy’ for many years, so he has a weird sense of humor – so I think one of his strengths is really him. , the way your brain works. He thinks in a “broken” way, which is very useful for Harry, because his thought process is usually like that too. He jumps to the wrong conclusions about everything. For example, there are times when he just wants to kill a child – it’s the first thing he thinks of. It’s not “I should hide”, it’s “Let’s do this”. Early on in the series, when he gets drunk for the first time, he thinks “well, I’m drunk, and you know what? I should probably go kill that kid now. Now that I’m drunk, I’m making pretty good decisions, so I’m going to act now.” same”.

On the other hand, I think one of the challenges of making the show is the timing of television at this point. There are so many series now that it’s really hard to find one that stands out. And we also have a different format, which is also “broken” – in the first season we made 10 episodes, in the second we made 16 and now in the next season we’re going to make 8. Both in the narrative and in the space that this occupies in our lives, I would say that it’s challenging – but above all it’s a challenge for our screenwriters.

I have many rituals for a play, but not many for television or film.

How do you prepare for a character, is there any method or routine?

I was taught to use the text they give us… I learned in a school that teaches us about plays that the author is the most important person. In a piece, if there’s a comma, it means something – there’s a pause there, and we have to think about what that pause means, and then we use every note as a guide to who we are and what we feel in a piece. I still do more or less that. However, in television and film improvising is not only fun, it’s also good for the project, so they always want us to improvise – and that took me a long time to learn.

Do you have any rituals before filming?

Coffee. It’s weird, I have a lot of rituals for a play, but not many for television or film. For example, in a play, I meditate, I lie down, I have a whole ritual that I go through, I do voice exercises to prepare myself, I do stretches, everything. But for recording I’m much more casual, like “hold my coffee and I’ll be right back”.

They ended up putting that in the movie. And for a long time after that, people would yell at me in the street, “Look at my package!”

Who is your biggest inspiration?

When I was younger, I really liked Gene Wilder. He loved how he could be, the way he spoke – there was almost a tremor in his voice and he could immediately start screaming. [Alan imita Gene Wilder] or be in a moment of tears [Alan imita de novo], lived there on the edge of hysteria. She loved it, loved it when he seemed to freak out.

In the recordings, is there any unusual episode that happened that you can share with us?

Wow, hum… wow! This may be inappropriate. It was in a movie, one of the first ones I did, called ’28 Days’, with Sandra Bullock. The director, Betty Thomas, had us write something about “this is who I am, we’re in rehab, we’re all alcoholics and drug addicts in rehab, how did we get here?”, and then we all wrote these things that we made up ourselves. I wrote that I was a male stripper and I was on drugs, and I did a stripper dance that was just for fun – it was more for the crew, where I just pointed at my crotch [risos] and it was a terrible dance… But I did this scene with Sandra, we were on ropes and I had a harness on for so long that the blood went all down to… anyway [risos]. She was wearing really thin pants and Betty Thomas yelled “cut!”. After we did the scene, I said “Oh my God, look at my package!” and I pointed at him with the movements that were part of the dance. Everyone laughed, but they didn’t stop filming and ended up putting it in the movie. And for a long time after that, people would yell at me in the street: “Look at my package!” It was really nice to know that you marked them, despite the phrase they said to me.

I was eating chicken – and I ate bones, I ate a lot of bones, because he was an alien, he was chewing on bones. And that’s what I did

And in Resident Alien, has anything like this ever happened to you?

Not yet. There’s a scene from season one where I’m eating a chicken and trying to sit on a chair and I fall over, and those are all Harry’s first times, when he’s trying to learn how to be a human. And we only had 20 minutes that day, like “the day is over and there are 20 minutes left. We have a chicken, we thought you could eat it and do anything”. I was like, “Okay, let me grab this chair and I’m going to do this where I try to sit and then I fall in the wrong direction.” And they’re like, “Oh, wait, you can’t, you’re wearing the same clothes you were wearing,” because we’d just shot another scene. So, I took off my pants, my shirt, and I was just in an undershirt and underwear, and we filmed.

When the day ended, they said “okay, cut, cut, cut! The day is over”. And that was it. It’s fun to tell people I’m an alien, but on set there’s nothing. I was eating chicken – and I ate bones, I ate a lot of bones, because he was an alien, he was chewing on bones. And that’s what I did.

I love the stones on the street and sidewalks, it’s beautiful. I love it when there are artistic elements in a city

Since this is your first time in Portugal, what are you enjoying so far? What stands out about our country?

I’ve only been here for a day, but the food is fantastic, the people are really friendly and, as I don’t speak Portuguese, it’s great that so many people understand English. I feel terrible for not talking…but on the other hand, yeah, it’s great. I also love the stones on the street and sidewalks, it’s beautiful. I love it when there are artistic elements in a city, which don’t have to be truly artistic, but are a choice, an expression of people and culture. It’s much easier to make gray cement – ​​I’m sure it’s cheaper and faster and everything, but that’s not what you do here. It’s design, it’s art.

Have you heard about our country before?

I knew that Portugal has a great influence on Brazil, and that they had the largest navy in the world at a certain point in history. They were a huge military force and then they said “hey, that’s it, we don’t need to do this anymore, you guys keep the stuff”.

