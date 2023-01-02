Lucas Moura has defined plans after leaving Tottenham

O Flamengo is looking forward to announcing the arrival of midfielder Gérson, who has been agreed with the Club for next season. This Monday (2), the Portuguese coach Vítor Pereira was announced and now the board remains firm in the market in search of solutions for the current squad.

One of the most popular names is the attacking midfielder Lucas Moura, who is at Tottenham. The player’s contract with the English team only runs until June 2023 and his name began to emerge in Gávea. According to findings from Bolavip Brasil, the player should not go to Rubro-Negro.

The chance of the athlete reaching the Rubro-Negro is zero. The midfielder is committed to following other paths. The first will be waiting for an advantageous offer in the sporting field in European football. The staff will hear proposals from teams in which Lucas can be a starter and compete in the big leagues.

If that doesn’t happen, the priority will be the return to where it all started in his career: in São Paulo. The tricolor board is in constant contact with the athlete and the parties are in “agreement” so that when Lucas Moura defines that he will return to his home country, he will defend the colors of Tricolor Paulista.