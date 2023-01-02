Luis Suárez had a proposal from Europe but chose Grêmio, reason is revealed by Messi

Suarez

January 02, 2023 · 06:00 am

THE Qatar World Cupr brought together several great players and incredible stories for the world of football. After the victory of Argentina regarding the Franceat the end of worldsome names of players who stood out during the campaign were being popped up in the main clubs in Europe and also as important reinforcements in the European leagues.

the last days of 2022 of Brazilian football were moved by the news about the negotiation of the Uruguayan Luis Suarez like Guild. With the deal closed and officially announced on the 31st, fans want to know exactly how the victorious striker ended up in the tricolor of Rio Grande do Sul.

The curious detail is that none other than Lionel Messia personal friend and former partner of Luisito in barcelona, would have recommended the transfer to the Uruguayan. The stars even spent the festive period together at Messi, with the right to clicks shared on social networks. Second Paulo Caleffivice football Guild, the “friend” of Suarez would have recommended that he transfer to the club from Rio Grande do Sul, which would be “the best path” for his career.

Contract until 2024

At the age of 35, the striker was in the National from Uruguay, where he played his last season, after leaving Madrid’s athletic. After the “soap opera” of approximately two weeks, the ace with passages through Ajax, Barcelona, ​​Liverpool and Atleti was announced as the new shirt number 9 of Guildwith a contract until the end of 2024.