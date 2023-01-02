Lula takes office with the responsibility of strengthening democracy

posted on 01/01/2023 03:55 / updated on 01/01/2023 07:07



(credit: Ricardo Stuckert)

Despite all the tensions — and we will still have them for a while — life in the country has changed from water to wine since October 30, when Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was elected, who will assume the Presidency of the Republic this Sunday of New Year. Young. Part of the game is the ill will towards Lula of opinion makers and members of the economic elite, most of whom supported and voted for President Jair Bolsonaro.

However, the fair comparison is not with your expectations, in the face of four years of political setbacks, obscurantism, denialism and nonsense; is between a ruler whose re-election would lead us to an “illiberal regime”, along the lines of Orban (Hungary), Putin (Russia), Erdogan (Turkey) and other authoritarian presidents, and the democratic environment provided by Lula’s simple victory, with support of the country’s democratic forces.

Why did the economic elite and the majority of the middle class bet on Bolsonaro’s re-election? In fact, despite his rudeness and ignorance regarding the country’s main problems, with Minister Paulo Guedes in the Economy and the group of generals who support him, Bolsonaro represented a project to downsize the Brazilian State through an authoritarian path, for which representative democracy, especially the 1988 Constitution and the balance between powers, would be an insurmountable obstacle.

reinvented state

There is a world race to reinvent the State, due to globalization and the great technological changes and in the global productive chains, in which Brazil’s natural vocation is to be a great producer of agricultural and mineral commodities.

Reinventing the State in a democratic order is complicated, for this very reason, the authoritarian models of China and Singapore are new paradigms of modernization, mainly for countries on the periphery. Our past does not help, because we had two great cycles of modernization through authoritarian means, the Vargas dictatorship (1930 to 1945) and the military regime (1964 to 1985).

The three great experiences of modernization through a democratic path in our republican history were limited and, therefore, are not properly valued: the period in which the Taubaté Agreement was in force, between 1906 and 1929, which would lead São Paulo producers to bet on industrialization and , no, in patrimonialism, as in other states; the government of Juscelino Kubitscheck, which boosted the country’s self-esteem and left us the automotive industry and Brasília as a legacy; and the government of Fernando Henrique Cardoso, who stabilized the currency with the Real Plan and carried out the great patrimonial reform of the Brazilian State.

Those who do not value these periods properly are the Brazilian left, prisoners of old anti-imperialist and national developmentalist concepts. To a large extent, all the authoritarian cycles we have experienced and the four years of Bolsonaro were consequences of the lack of democratic alternatives to the new cycles of modernization. In the Revolution of 1930, we threw democracy out with the water from the basin; in 1964, JK and Ulysses Guimarães were pushed to the side of the coup supporters; the large mass of dissatisfied people in 2013 supported Bolsonaro five years later.

policy summary

Why these reflections on the day of Lula’s inauguration, in view of the great popular party that will take place and the overcoming of the dangers represented by the continuity of the Bolsonaro government? Because, to reinvent the Brazilian State, the forces that make up the new government, from the more traditional left to the Centrão sectors, will need to reinvent themselves in some way and produce a new political synthesis.

A normal life, with full functioning of the country’s institutions and public policies that reasonably meet the needs of the majority of the population, is enough for such a change from water to wine. This is what is expected in the first 100 days of government, which begins without the truce granted to all presidents that preceded Lula. Like a Robin Wood, the PT promised to charge more income tax from the rich and increase the income of the poor. As we live in a capitalist country, in which the financial system and the large national and foreign economic groups hold the cards in the economy and know how to defend themselves, it is the middle class who can bear the consequences.

The only way to attract the middle class and avoid the intensification of the clash of classes laid bare in the election is for the country to grow, generate more wealth and create better conditions for social ascension, through education and equal opportunities. It is necessary that the forces that make up the government reach a consensus on this, with a new and workable government program. The price of expanding social spending cannot be a partnership with patrimonialism. This is the crux of the matter.

Would Lula be a Noir hero? There is a fascination for the North American writers who invented this literary genre, whose novels were adapted in Hollywood to revolutionize cinema. The Noir atmosphere was the shadows, the contrast with black and gray. Maltese Falcon (1941), Blood Indemnity (1944), The Edge of the Abyss (1946), Blood Rage (1949), Twilight of the Gods (1950), Death in a Kiss (1955) and The Mark of Evil (1958) portrayed the conflicts of urban life, police violence, organized crime and political degeneration. His heroes had dubious personalities. The environment was oppressive, dangerous and corrupt, even good men were swept away by the current of evil. The Noir hero has many flaws though, but it doesn’t deliver the points. He was able to overcome difficulties and do unusual things.

This is how, in a divided country, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva writes the third chapter of his presidential biography.



