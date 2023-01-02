Lula’s inauguration becomes headlines in the main newspapers of the world; check out

Posted on 1/1/2023 9:35 PM / Updated on 1/1/2023 9:36 PM



(credit: reproduction)

The inauguration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), this Sunday (1/1), became a highlight in the main newspapers of the world. Publications from North America, Latin America, Oceania, Europe and Asia presented highlights of the ceremony and contextualized the political situation regarding the inauguration – in addition to the absence of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).





Check out:

Al Jazeera (Qatar)

One of the largest newspapers in the Middle East, the Al Jazeera highlights Lula’s inauguration as the main headline. In the title, the publication points out that Lula comes to power in the midst of a divided country and with a strong security system.





International newspapers about Lula’s inauguration

(photo: reproduction)





The Sydney Morning Herald (Australia)

Oceania’s largest newspaper, the The Sydney morning Herald highlight that Lula came to power in a narrow way in the elections and that Bolsonarist protesters pressed against Lula’s inauguration for days.





International newspapers about Lula’s inauguration

(photo: reproduction)





The Guardian (England)

One of the biggest British newspapers, the The guardian also highlighted Lula’s inauguration in the main headline of the home page. The publication indicates Lula’s speech, in particular the fact that the new president called the Bolsonaro government “devastating”.





International newspapers about Lula’s inauguration

(photo: reproduction)





le monde (France)

“Lula is sworn in as president of Brazil for the third time”. The traditional headline le monde, a major French newspaper, highlights the return of the president to power for the third time. The publication also rescued an excerpt from Lula’s speech that talks about the “reconstruction of the country”.





International newspapers about Lula’s inauguration

(photo: reproduction)





clarion (Argentina)

One of the biggest Argentine newspapers, the clarion did not bet on Lula’s inauguration in the headlines, but chose a highlight of parallels. One news block shows Lula’s speech in Congress, the other shows Bolsonaro’s new routine in the United States.





International newspapers about Lula’s inauguration

(photo: reproduction)





The New York Times (USA)

President Lula’s inauguration occupied the main headline in one of the largest and most traditional newspapers in the United States: the The New York Times. The publication pointed out that while Lula was taking office, Bolsonaro was in Florida.





Newspapers around the world about Lula’s inauguration

(photo: reproduction)





The Washington Post (USA)

Another important American newspaper, the The Washington Post also highlighted Bolsonaro’s absence from the inauguration ceremony. In an article focused on history, the publication took into account Lula’s third inauguration in Brazilian politics.





Newspapers around the world about Lula’s inauguration

(photo: reproduction)





