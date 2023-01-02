Lula’s inauguration marks unprecedented events, with impressive court events – 01/01/2023

Today, an unprecedented feat in the history of Brazil is taking place. A president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, assumes his third term in a democratic way. He is equal to Getúlio Vargas in the third round, but he governed as dictator between 1930 and 1945, with a brief interregnum under the regency of the 1934 Constitution — which, in practice, was in force for only one year.

The originality does not stop there, as we know. It never happened that a politician got out of jail and took over the government of the country. “But is this good, Reinaldo?” It’s good. Disastrous were the circumstances that led to his arrest. It bears reiterating: there is no reader, jurist or not, who examines Sergio Moro’s sentence and points out the pages in which the evidence that led to the condemnation challenge is listed. Thus, Lula’s inauguration also marks the end of the era of legal terror that took over the country during Lava-Jato.

It is worth remembering here some dates. Moro sentenced Lula to nine and a half years in prison on July 12, 2017. The Datafolha of June 26 gave him 30% of the voting intentions. In the October survey of that year, it jumped to 35%. The TRF-4, on January 24, 2018, endorsed the sentence — the judges are also unable to point out the pages with such evidence — and even increased the sentence: 12 years and one month. Datafolha of the previous month (December 4, 2017) pointed out that the now president would beat Bolsonaro by 51% to 33% in a possible second round.

On April 5, 2018, Moro had the PT member arrested, which took effect on the 7th. In jail, he continued to lead the polls: from 34% to 37% on April 16, a week after the spectacular act of the judge caught on Vaza-Jato” miserably violating the accusatory system. On September 1 of that year, the TSE rejected his candidacy, and only then did Bolsonaro take the lead: 24% against 13% for Ciro Gomes and 11% by Maria Silva.

There were 580 days in prison due to a conviction without evidence, which, I understand, violated the Constitution and the law because Article 283 of the Code of Criminal Procedure is explicit about imprisonment in case of conviction: it can only take place after transit in judged. I transcribe:

“No one may be arrested except in flagrante delicto or by written and substantiated order of the competent judicial authority, as a result of precautionary arrest or as a result of a final criminal conviction.”

The constitutionality of such a provision was examined by the Supreme Court and, obviously, it was endorsed because, agreeably, it repeats the content of Item LVII of Article 5:

“No one will be considered guilty until the final and unappealable criminal sentence”.

Lula left prison just over three years ago, on November 8, 2019. But there was still a risk of returning, if the sentence regarding the Guarujá apartment became final. On the 27th of that month, 19 days after being released, the TRF-4, once again, endorsed a conviction — in this case, referring to the site. Again, with increased sentence: 17 years and one month. For the second time, the rigor of the court contrasted with the absence of evidence. In this case, with an additional constraint for Justice: the sentence of the first instance, signed by Judge Gabriela Hardt, pasted excerpts from that written by Moro. More: the doctor used against Lula the testimonies of “José Adelmário” and “Léo Pinheiro”, one to reinforce the other. Turns out they are the same person. This reveals the “rigor” with which things were done…

CANCELLATION AND SUSPENSION

On March 8, 2021, Minister Edson Fachin, rapporteur for the cases of the so-called “petrolão” in the Supreme Court, annulled the convictions because, well, look!, he realized that Moro was not even a judge of the causes that led to the conviction, argument that has always been used by the defense and with which, as everyone knows, this columnist has always agreed.

By the way, it should always be remembered: in motions for clarification, on the occasion of the first conviction, Moro himself stated in all letters that there was no connection between the apartment in Guarujá and the contracts between OAS and Petrobras. If he was the judge on cases that concerned the company, why was he on a case that had nothing to do with the company? In the words of the then judge himself, now a senator elected from what will be the most reactionary wing of Congress:

“This judgment never stated in the sentence or anywhere that the amounts obtained by the construction company OAS in the contracts with Petrobras were used to pay the undue advantage for the former president (?)”

On April 15, by 8 votes to 3, the Supreme Court endorsed Fachin’s decision. Lula regained, from that moment on, his political rights. But there was more.

Vaza-Jato had opened up Moro’s stupefying partiality. And look, nobody needed the leaked dialogues for that. As the judge accepted to be a minister of the president who was only elected because Lula had been convicted (and therefore disqualified from running for office) — and the “magistrate” accepted the invitation in November 2018, seven months after issuing the order to prison — there was the obvious demoralization of Justice. The Second Panel considered Moro partial, something much more serious than a case of incompetence, a decision that was endorsed by the plenary on June 23 of last year by 7 to 4.

In the first Datafolha after the Supreme Court decisions, in May last year, Lula appeared with 41% of the voting intentions, against 23% for Bolsonaro. In the second round, 53% to 23%.

ALWAYS LEADED

One of the lies that the extreme right likes to tell is that it was the STF that decided on Lula’s victory. Not! It was the people. The petista has always led opinion polls. Were it not for the impressive set of illegalities in Lava Jato – which, unfortunately, had the connivance of large sectors of the press –, the most likely thing is that the PT would have won the dispute in 2018.

Thus, today’s inauguration comes four years late. But, as is obvious, history did not stop there. Bolsonaro indulged in systematic and fanatical aggression against democracy and the rule of law.

Rebuilding the institutional fabric is Lula’s main task. And he made that clear in a speech that was already born historic, made a little while ago in Congress. I’ll still come back to his speech. “Democracy forever!” he said.