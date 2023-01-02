Lula’s inauguration will be attended by 20 heads of state

Countries from all continents participate in the inauguration of the 39th president of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), this Sunday (1st.Jan.2023). There are 65 foreign delegations, including heads and deputy heads of state, government and power. Representatives of international organizations will also attend the event.

The 19 heads of state who will be present at the event, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, are the King of Spain and the presidents of the following countries: Germany, Angola, Argentina, Bolivia, Cape Verde, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Guinea -Bissau, Honduras, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, Suriname, East Timor, Togo and Uruguay. O Power360 learned that the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, will also be present at the event.

Read the list of heads of state who will attend Lula’s inauguration on January 1, according to Itamaraty:

Germany: Frank-Walter Steinmeier Angola: João Lourenço Argentina: Alberto Fernandez Bolivia: Louis Maple Cape Green: Jose Maria Neves Chile: Gabriel Boric Colombia: Gustavo Petro Ecuador: William Lasso Spain: Philip 6th of Spain Guyana: Irfaan Ali Guinea Bissau: Umaro Sissoco Embaló Honduras: Xiomara Castro Paraguay: Mario Abdo Benitez Peru: Dina Boluarte Portugal: Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa Suriname: Chan Santokhi East Timor: José Ramos-Horte Togo: Faure Gnassingbe Uruguay: Luis Alberto Lacalle Pou

In the inauguration of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in 2019, 10 heads of state participated in the ceremony. The presidents of Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, Colombia, Bolivia, Portugal, Honduras and Cape Verde came to Brazil.

This year, in addition to heads of state – a classification that represents the highest authority in a country–, other countries will also send representatives. The first lady of Mexico, Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, and the vice presidents of El Salvador, Cuba, Chile and Panama will attend the event.

The heads of government of the Republic of Guinea, Mali, Morocco and Saint Vincent and the Grenadine and the deputy prime ministers of Azerbaijan and Ukraine also confirmed their presence at the inauguration. In a parliamentary system, whoever occupies the position of head of government has the function of heading the Executive Branch, even though he is not the highest authority in the country.

Foreign ministers from Turkey, Costa Rica, Palestine, Guatemala, Gabon, Zimbabwe, Haiti, Nicaragua, South Africa, Cameroon and Saudi Arabia should also attend the event.

Representing the Legislative Branch, the heads of power of the Federation Council (Russia), the National People’s Assembly (Algeria), the Islamic Consultative Assembly (Iran), the Senate and National Assembly (Dominican Republic), the Assembly of the Republic (Mozambique), the Senate from Jamaica and Equatorial Guinea, and from the National Parliament (Serbia) will also attend.

Members of international organizations will also participate in the presidential inauguration, such as the executive secretary of the CPLP (Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries), the secretary general of Aladi (Latin American Integration Association), the president of the Inter-American Development Bank and the secretary general of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization.

According to Ambassador Fernando Igreja, Lula’s inauguration will be the event with the most international authorities in Brazil since the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. of the UN (United Nations).

To represent the United States, the White House sent Deb Haaland, Secretary of the Interior. Criticism of Bolsonaro, he has already stated that former US President Donald Trump and the current head of the Brazilian Executive represent “setbacks”.

In addition to Haaland, the White House will send a delegation composed of Douglas Koneff, the US charge d’affaires in Brazil, and Juan Gonzalez, special assistant to the president and senior director for Western Hemisphere Affairs, National Security Council.

squid possession

Ambassadors and heads of state will be stationed in the Salão Negro, in the Chamber of Deputies, when Lula arrives with the presidential convoy to Congress, at 2:25 pm.

At the Itamaraty building, at 7 pm, there will be a reception and a cocktail for national and foreign authorities. Read the complete script of Lula’s inauguration here.

Read special reports from Power360 On Lula’s inauguration: