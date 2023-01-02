Lupita Nyong’o in negotiations for the cast of a spin-off of “A Quiet Place” – Cinevisão

Lupita Nyong’o, who in a few days will be seen in Portuguese cinemas in the highly anticipated “Black Panther: Wakanda forever“, is practically confirmed to lead the cast of a new project in the universe of a successful horror franchise.

According to Deadline, the actress is in final negotiations to star in “A Quiet Place: Day One“, a spin-off of “A Quiet Place”, a film that will be written and directed by Michael Sarnoski, responsible for directing the recent mystery drama “Pig – Rob’s Voyage” with Nicolas Cage.

Not much is known about this project yet, but Deadline advances that it is not a sequel to the original franchise, but a spin-off, based on an idea by John Krasinski, who directed and starred in the first two films, referring to although, while not out of the question, Emily Blunt and Krasinski probably won’t reprise their roles. The film is scheduled to release on March 8, 2024.

The goal is for “A Quiet Place: Day One” to help Paramount Pictures build a potential universe around “A Quiet Place” for years to come. The studio is currently developing a third film in the original franchise, with Krasinski returning to direct, a film that is slated for release in theaters in 2025.