Macedo says that Edinho used the King’s mystical closet in Vila

Macedo, who was present at Pelé’s wake, revealed that edinhoson of the King of Football, used his father’s mystical closet during the Peixe games in Vila Belmiro

The former player also mentioned that he received “a call from Pelé” to go say goodbye to the King in Santos.

Pelé’s wake started today at 10 am (from Brasília), in Vila Belmiro, Santos stadium;

staff in the Village; The contents of the closet are a mystery. . Even people who were close to the King tell more than one version about what is kept there;

“What I know about Pelé’s locker is that when we went to play here in Vila, only Edinho, Pelé’s son, could open the locker. If Edinha didn’t use the locker, nobody could use it. He opened everything, but we didn’t look and we don’t know what’s in there” Macedo.

Vila Belmiro’s locker room has undergone some complete renovations since then, but the locker has never been opened. Today enveloped, it is always the main setting for photos of any new Santos signing.

Macedo was in Americana, in the interior of São Paulo, and took three hours by road to reach the coast of São Paulo to say goodbye to Pelé.

“I was at home watching television and I felt something very strong as if Pelé were calling me to come here to Vila, a place where I have a wonderful story. I felt something different. I believe that Pelé’s spirit is still alive among us and I have I’m sure he’s very happy that I’m here” Macedo.

Pelé died last Thursday (29), aged 82. According to the death certificate registered at a registry office in São Paulo, the King of Football died of four causes: kidney failure, heart failure, bronchopneumonia and colon adenocarcinoma.

See photos of Pelé’s wake in Vila Belmiro