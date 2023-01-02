Macedo says that Edinho used the King’s mystical closet in Vila
Macedo, who was present at Pelé’s wake, revealed that edinhoson of the King of Football, used his father’s mystical closet during the Peixe games in Vila Belmiro
The former player also mentioned that he received “a call from Pelé” to go say goodbye to the King in Santos.
- Pelé’s wake started today at 10 am (from Brasília), in Vila Belmiro, Santos stadium;
- Pelé’s death raised the question of his closet staff in the Village;
- The contents of the closet are a mystery.. Even people who were close to the King tell more than one version about what is kept there;
- Cabinet would remain locked even in the new Vila. At least before the death of the King of Football, the club intended to remove the intact furniture for renovation and replace it in the new arena;
- The former player took three hours by road to arrive in Santos for the wake;
“What I know about Pelé’s locker is that when we went to play here in Vila, only Edinho, Pelé’s son, could open the locker. If Edinha didn’t use the locker, nobody could use it. He opened everything, but we didn’t look and we don’t know what’s in there” Macedo.
Vila Belmiro’s locker room has undergone some complete renovations since then, but the locker has never been opened. Today enveloped, it is always the main setting for photos of any new Santos signing.
Macedo was in Americana, in the interior of São Paulo, and took three hours by road to reach the coast of São Paulo to say goodbye to Pelé.
“I was at home watching television and I felt something very strong as if Pelé were calling me to come here to Vila, a place where I have a wonderful story. I felt something different. I believe that Pelé’s spirit is still alive among us and I have I’m sure he’s very happy that I’m here” Macedo.
Pelé died last Thursday (29), aged 82. According to the death certificate registered at a registry office in São Paulo, the King of Football died of four causes: kidney failure, heart failure, bronchopneumonia and colon adenocarcinoma.
See photos of Pelé’s wake in Vila Belmiro
1 / 22
Edinho, son of the King, and Zé Roberto, ex-Santos, carry Pelé’s coffin in Vila Belmiro
two / 22
Coffin with Pelé’s body is placed in the center of Vila Belmiro
3 / 22
Officials carry wreaths of flowers to the center of the lawn at Vila Belmiro, where King Pelé’s coffin will be placed
4 / 22
Flower wreaths for King Pelé’s wake, in Vila Belmiro
5 / 22
Flower wreaths for King Pelé’s wake, in Vila Belmiro
6 / 22
Gianni Infantino, FIFA president, arrives in Vila Belmiro for Pelé’s wake
7 / 22
Alejandro Dominguez, President of Conmebol, on arrival at Pelé’s wake
8 / 22
Journalists from all over the world await the arrival of King Pelé’s coffin to Vila Belmiro
9 / 22
Serginho Chulapa kisses Pelé’s body during a wake in Vila Belmiro
10 / 22
Manoel Maria, former Santos player, was moved to see King Pelé’s coffin
11 / 22
Gianni Infantino, FIFA President, talks with Márcia Aoki, Pelé’s widow, near the King’s coffin
12 / 22
Edinho, son of Pelé, is embraced after the coffin is left in the center of the lawn at Vila Belmiro
13 / 22
Márcia Aoki, Pelé’s widow, next to the coffin during the wake
14 / 22
Gilmar Mendes, minister of the STF, was the first authority to arrive at the wake
15 / 22
Movement around Pelé’s coffin during wake
16 / 22
Manoel Maria cries next to Edinho in front of Pelé’s coffin
17 / 22
Queue of fans on the lawn of Vila Belmiro to see the body of King Pelé
18 / 22
Fans wearing jerseys from other teams were seen at King Pelé’s funeral
19 / 22
Authorities, including Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, begin to leave Pelé’s funeral
20 / 22
Fans face huge queue for King Pelé’s funeral in Vila Belmiro
21 / 22
Fans line up to say goodbye to King Pelé in Vila Belmiro
22 / 22
Milton Neves next to Pelé’s coffin during a wake in Vila Belmiro
