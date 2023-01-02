Maria Beltrão is startled by the shift interrupting ‘É de Casa’: “Sad”

Live, Maria Beltrão is floored and is startled by Globo’s duty; check out

the presenter Maria Beltrão was very frightened by the interruption of the It’s from home this Saturday (31) by a Globo service.

During the morning show, the program commander was taken aback by the live broadcast of the call to announce the death of Benedict XVI. The song has even become a meme for usually indicating the death of some personality.

Still scared by the abrupt start of the shift, she reacted as soon as the program was broadcast again: “Guys, another sad news that comes to us. After Pelé’s death, now comes the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, aged 95. This extraordinary news saddens us very much.“, he lamented.

Maria is Thiago Oliveira highlighted that the shift took place while they were talking about another death that occurred this week, that of the former player Pelé.

You saw in É de Casa that pope emeritus Pope Benedict XVI died, aged 95. The body will be veiled in St. Peter’s Basilica from Monday. — Maria Beltrão (@beltraomaria) December 31, 2022

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE DEATH OF BENEDICT XVI

the pope emeritus Benedict XVI passed away this Saturday (31), according to information from the Vatican.

Joseph Ratzingerwho was 95 years old, died on the last day of 2022. The current pope, Francisco, he had already asked for prayers from his predecessor, who was in poor health. The cause of death was not revealed.

Health, by the way, was the reason for the abdication of Benedict XVI to the highest position of the Catholic Church in 2013, when he withdrew and made room for the entry of Francis – it was the first time in 600 years that a pope has abdicated. Coincidence or not, scandals involving pedophilia within the Church exploded at the same time.