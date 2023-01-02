Marlon Freitas tends to have a redoubled challenge when he arrives at Botafogo

The hope of one Botafogo stop being truncated passes by Marlon Freitas. Fixed from mid-seasonthe 27-year-old player said goodbye to Atlético-GO on social networks and awakens the attempt to find more vigor in the attack.

Glorioso had reaction power for a satisfactory campaign in the Brazilian Championship. However, Marlon Freitas has the crystallized image of a player who had good seasons at Atlético-GO and who is capable of giving leadership to a team that has youngsters.

In addition, volancy was one of the sectors that brought a headache to coach Luís Castro. Tchê Tchê ended the year on a high and was the “engine” of the team. However, the sector underwent frequent rotation.

Patrick de Paula went through injury and had moments of oscillation when he returned. Meanwhile, Gabriel Pires didn’t have eye-popping performances. Danilo Barbosa also suffered a blow due to physical problems.

Marlon Freitas will still face the challenge of adapting to greater pressure than Antônio Accioly, since Botafogo will try to achieve greater heights in 2023. With trips to other clubs, the midfielder will have to see his leadership speak louder and toughen up the fight for title in Botafogo.

A midfielder who drew attention for his fighting spirit and dedication to making Atlético-GO evolve, Marlon Freitas has great hopes for Botafogo. In addition to his desire to assert himself at Glorioso, the Luís Castro coaching staff is trying to make him another quality option for the 2023 season.