Martinelli scores, Arsenal beat Brighton and shoot at the top of the English

This afternoon (31), Arsenal visited Brighton for the 18th round of the English Championship, at Falmer Stadium, and won by 4-2. Bukayo Saka, Odegaard, Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli scored for the leaders, while Mitoma and Evan Ferguson decreased.

So, the Gunners end the year 2022 with even more advantage in leading the competition. With the fifth consecutive triumph, the London team reaches 43 points and opens seven of second-placed Manchester City, which stumbled this Saturday.

On the other hand, the hosts remain in eighth place on the leaderboard, with 24 points, and see the distance to the Europa League qualifying zone rise to six. This is the team’s sixth defeat in 16 matches at the national level.

For the next round, Arsenal receives third-placed Newcastle, at 4:45 pm (Brasília time) on Tuesday, at the Emirates Stadium. At the same time, Brighton visit Everton at Goodison Park.

Arsenal and Brighton goals

Early in the match, at two minutes, Arsenal opened the scoring with striker Bukayo Saka. After stealing the ball, Thomas Partey found Gabriel Martinelli on the left. The Brazilian tried to beat, but was stopped. The ball then reached shirt number 7, which rocked the net.

Still in the first half, at 39, the Premier League leaders extended the lead on the scoreboard. After a corner kick that was barely cleared, the Danish midfielder Martin Odegaard took advantage of the leftover ball at the edge of the area and, at first, kicked hard to score the second.

Four goals in the second half

Already on the way back from the break, Arsenal needed just two minutes to make the third. Gabriel Martinelli received it on the left end, invaded the area and finished with a cross. Goalkeeper Robert Sánchez saved, but young Eddie Nketiah was attentive, took advantage of the rebound and pushed the ball into the back of the goal.

After the substitutions proposed by coach Roberto De Zerbi, Brighton then improved in the match and managed to reduce it in the 20th minute of the second half. Pascal Gross found a beautiful pass for Mitoma, who finished with style to beat goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Six minutes later, Arsenal again calmed the game with a goal scored by Gabriel Martinelli. After triangulation, Odegaard gave the Brazilian striker a beautiful pass, who carried the ball and touched Robert Sánchez’s exit.

At 32, Brighton managed to score the second goal, but lacked the reaction power to reach the tie. After launch, defender William Saliba failed to protect the ball and striker Evan Ferguson touched it on the way out of Ramsdale.

Finally, the hosts even managed to swing the net for the third time, after a lateral move that resulted in Mitoma’s second goal in the match. However, the Japanese was offside at the start of the game and, with the help of VAR, the referee annulled the goal.