Marvel actor is hospitalized in critical condition after snow accident

Jeremy Renneractor known for playing Hawkeye from “Avengers” by Marvel, had to be hospitalized in a hurry last Sunday (01), after suffering an accident while cleaning the snow in front of his house in the United States.

According to a rep for the artist, Renner suffered a traumatic injury. He is currently undergoing treatment, his condition is critical but stable. His family is following everything closely at the hospital.

No information has yet been released on how the accident was or the injuries caused.

Renner’s home is located in Lake Tahoe, in Sierra Nevada, a place that was heavily hit by snowstorms at the turn of 2022 and 2023. In a recent post on his official Twitter account, the actor even published how large the amount of snow was. of snow near your residence. Check out:

Jeremy Renner Is One Of The Original Avengers Still Remaining At Marvel

The film “Avengers: Endgameended up taking most of the original franchise’s original heroes out of the picture. Iron Man, played by Robert Downey Jr. and the Black Widow, Scarlett Johanssonended up dying after the fight against Thanos, from josh brolin.

Captain America, made by Chris Evans, ends up returning to the past and living his life normally. With that, he returns to the current world already retired and much older. Currently, only the Hawkeye of Jeremy Rennerthe Thor, of Chris Hemsworth and the hulk of Mark Ruffalo continue to live normally in Marvel stories.

