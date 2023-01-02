Marvel: see list of series and films announced for 2023

Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will begin in 2023, starting in February. Marvel has announced a slate of three films and five series for next year. The titles will integrate the so-called “Multiverse Saga” that will only end in Phase 6 in 2025. “Blade” it was also supposed to come out in 2023, but it got pushed back. Check out the premieres that are confirmed:

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” (film)

Premiere date: February 17, 2023 | Direction: peyton reed

Superhero Partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents – Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) – The family explores the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will take them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang.

“Secret Invasion” (Disney+ series)

Premiere preview: autumn 2023

The Disney+ series will bring Don Cheadle as Colonel James Rhodes, Cobie Smulders as Mary Hill, Samuel L. Jackson like Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn like the Skrull Talos. Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Dermot Mulroney are also in the cast.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″ (movie)

Premiere date: May 5, 2023 | Directed by: James Gunn

It’s the last team Guardians of the Galaxy with the current formation. In the story, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), still reeling from the loss of Gamora (Zoe Saldana), must assemble his team to defend the universe, along with protecting one of his own. A mission that, if not successfully completed, could very possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

“Echo” (series for Disney+)

Premiere preview: winter 2023

At this year’s Disney D23, Marvel confirmed that “Echo” will be an origin series about the character Maya Lopez (alaqua cox). In the plot, she must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she wants to move forward. Some confirmed characters to appear are Daredevil (Charlie Cox), the Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) and William Lopez (Zahn McClarnon).

“Loki” (Season 2 of the Disney+ series)

Premiere preview: winter 2023

the screenwriter Michael Waldron, showrunner of the series, already said that “no idea is crazy enough” and that his goal was to conceive the 2nd season of “Loki” “even weirder”. A teaser released by Marvel at Disney D23 Expo showed the character of Tom Hiddleston traveling through multiple timelines warning of the threat of Kang (Jonathan Majors).

“The Marvels” (film)

Premiere date: July 28, 2023 | Directed by: Nia DaCosta

The film will reunite Carol Denvers (brie larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) in the same mission. Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury) Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon and Luke Dixey are also in the cast.

“Ironheart” (Disney+ series)

Premiere preview: spring 2023

Dominique Thorne returns to the role of Riri Williams in the original series Iron heart. The plot will be high school, aimed at a young audience, as “Ms. Marvel”and will bring Anthony Ramos as the villain Hood and Sacha Baron Cohen like Mephisto.

“Agatha: Coven of Chaos” (Disney+ series)

Premiere preview: summer 2023

the spin off of “WandaVision” will wrap up Marvel’s timeline in 2023. Kathryn Hahn comes back as Agatha Harkness and Emma Caulfield Ford like Dottie. names like joe locke, aubrey plaza, Patti LuPone, Maria Dizzia, Ali Ahn and Sasheer Zamata are also in the cast.