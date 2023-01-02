Mbappé becomes the most expensive player in the world after the World Cup. see the ranking







Mbappé becomes the most valuable player after participating in the 2022 World Cup. Photo: Playback, Instagram / Purepeople

Mbappe was one of highlights of the 2022 World Cup. Despite losing the final to Argentina, the player secured France’s three goals in the match and led the team to penalties. The excellent participation made the player, who receives one of the highest salaries in the sport, become the most valuable in the ball market.

Before the 2022 World Cup, Manchester City’s Erling Haaland was number one in the world’s most valuable player ranking, costing €170 million. After Mbappé’s participation in the World Cup, the Frenchman took his place on the podium, costing 180 million euros, according to Transfermarkt.

Who are the most valuable players in the world?

In the ranking of the most valuable players in the world are:

1st-Mbappé (PSG): 180 million euros

2nd-Haaland (Manchester City): 170 million euros 3rd-Vini Júnior (Real Madrid): 120 million euros 4th-Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund): 110 million euros 5th-Phil Foden (Manchester City): 110 million euros 6th-Pedri (Barcelona): 100 million euros 7th-Musiala (Bayern Munich): 100 million euros 8th-Saka (Arsenal): 100 million euros 9th-Valverde (Real Madrid): 100 million euros 10th-Gavi (Barcelona): 90 million euros Mbappé lives in millionaire coverage in France With the significant increase in salary when renewing with PSG, the player enjoys coverage at the height. Mbappé’s penthouse has an area of ​​600 m² and was valued at 3.5 million…

