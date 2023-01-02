McCarthy secures key concession in call with frustrated House Republicans





House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy outlined some of the concessions he agreed to make his campaign for speaker on Sunday night’s conference call — including facilitating the speaker’s ouster, according to several GOP sources on the conference call. But even after giving in to some of the right’s most pressing demands, McCarthy can’t say whether he will get the votes for the presidency.

On Sunday night, House Republicans released their set of rules for the 118th Congress, formalizing some of the concessions McCarthy agreed to. The House adopts its set of rules only after McCarthy chooses a speaker who is not jailed, so more concessions could be made in the coming days.

In a “Dear Colleague” letter from the California Republican Party, he laid out his case for the speakership and made further pledges, including ensuring that ideological groups are better represented on committees.

After Sunday’s call, a group of nine hardliners – who made their demands on McCarthy last month – released a new letter saying some of the concessions he announced were insufficient and had not yet been sold to him. He said progress is being made.

“Until now, specific commitments have not been consistently found in each element of our order, and therefore there is no way to measure whether promises are being fulfilled or broken,” the members wrote in a letter obtained by CNN.

The group is still pushing to give a lawmaker the power to override the president and call a vote, and they want, among other things, guarantees that the leadership will not play in the primary. McCarthy still has a lot of work to do before Tuesday, as he may only lose to House Ford by four votes.

The California Republican Party told its members in a call on Sunday that, after weeks of negotiations, they had agreed to a lower threshold of five people to trigger a vote to remove the speaker at any time, known as a “motion to vacate” the seat. speaker. chair, and called it “compromise”. CNN first reported last week that it was in favor of such a limit.

Some moderates — who fear the vacancy movement will be used as a constant pawn over McCarthy’s head — backed off and voiced their frustration during the call, the sources said.

Representative Dusty Johnson of South Dakota said he was unhappy with the minimum threshold McCarthy agreed to, although he indicated he would swallow it, but only if it helped McCarthy win the presidency. Other members made it clear that if McCarthy’s critics blocked his bid as speaker, the negotiated terms of the package would be out of the question.

Representative Mario Diaz-Ballard of Florida insisted that the concession would give him 218 votes on a motion to vacate McCarthy. But he didn’t respond directly, although McCarthy had already urged people to move “slowly” in the right direction.

However, later in the call, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz – one of the five “hardest” votes for McCarthy – said he would not support McCarthy despite all the offers.

Rep. Carlos Gimenez of Florida echoed Diaz-Ballard’s question, asking McCarthy to respond. McCarthy’s response, according to sources, was that they had two days to close the deal, and they had to close.

Representative-elect Mike Lawler of New York asked Gets if he would support McCarthy if a single lawmaker agreed to file a motion to vacate the threshold before Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. Rules. McCarthy refused to accept the idea, but Gates responded that he would consider it if the offer were put forward now.

McCarthy said he disagreed with Getz’s characterization, arguing that the rest of the convention could not support lowering the limit to one person. “It’s not about me,” said the California Republican. However, McCarthy urged Getz to say “yes” if a person reached the threshold, which Getz has yet to commit to, saying that if it was a genuine offer he would accept.

The package unveiled on Sunday includes giving five Republicans the power to call a vote to impeach an incumbent speaker; Restoration of the possibility of zeroing the salary of public servants; giving legislators 72 hours to read a bill before it reaches the House; and creating a new selective appointment to investigate the “weaponry” of the Department of Justice and the FBI.

The set of rules does not change the process for discharge petitions, which allow lawmakers to circumvent leadership and force a bill if it has the support of 218 lawmakers.

Other Notable Items of Interest: The rules package prohibits remote hearings and appointments, eliminates employee unionization efforts, and allows the House Ethics Committee to receive ethics complaints from the public.

While the package is billed as final, GOP sources cautioned that nothing is final until approved.

After the House elects a Speaker and swears in the members, legislators vote on a set of rules that govern how the House works.

