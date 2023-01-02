Megan Fox’s fiancé taunts the actress after she announces he’s looking for a girlfriend | celebrities

Actress Megan Fox was the target of a public provocation by her fiancé, musician Machine Gun Kelly. The star of the ‘Transformers’ franchise had surprised her fans and followers on social media by announcing that she is looking for a girlfriend. She shared an album with photos of her in a car on Instagram and wrote in the caption: “Currently looking for a girlfriend. Please send your resumes in private messages”.
Amid several public messages from fans and celebrities offering themselves for the “position”, now appears in the comments space of the publication a message left by Kelly calling into question Fox’s abilities as a lover of women.
Megan Fox’s post with the announcement of her search for a girlfriend and with the response from the actress’s fiancé, the musician Machine Gun Kelly, in the comments space — Photo: Instagram
Machine Gun Kelly wrote: “I don’t believe you have the necessary qualifications for such an application.”
Megan Fox is 36 years old and has three children from her marriage to actor Brian Austin Green, between 2010 and 2021. Kelly is 32 years old and has a 13-year-old daughter, the result of a relationship in her youth. The two celebrities went public with their relationship in June 2021 and announced their engagement to the world in January 2022.
Actress Megan Fox (Photo: reproduction instagram) — Photo: Monet
Megan Fox has come out as bisexual more than once. In an interview with Esquire magazine in 2009, she stated: “I think people are born bisexual and make choices in their subconscious based on social pressures. I have no doubts in mind regarding my bisexuality.” In 2021, she made a post in LGBTQIA+ pride month saying: “Being the B of LGBTQIA+ for over two decades”.
Her recent post making her girlfriend-seeking announcement is full of “offers” for the position. Actress Anna Akana joked, “Megan, you can’t give us that kind of hope.” The presenter Kaitlyn Bristowe, on the other hand, warned: “Sent”, in reference to the actress’s CV request.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram) — Photo: Monet